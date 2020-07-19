user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Haas F1 drivers penalised, Magnussen drops to P10

Haas F1 drivers penalised, Magnussen drops to P10

  • Published on 19 Jul 2020 20:22
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Both Haas drivers have had ten seconds added on to their final race time at the Hungarian Grand Prix, dropping Kevin Magnussen from ninth to tenth.

The American squad was under investigation for using driver aids during the formation lap prior to the start of the grand prix.

Both Romain Grosjean and Magnussen entered the pit lane at the end of the formation lap to attach a set of slick tyres to their cars, with the Hungaroring track rapidly drying.

However, they did so under instruction from the team, which breaches the sporting regulations.

A statement from the stewards reads: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the team instructed the driver to pit.

“The team could not prove that one of the exemptions made under paragraph A. 2. a) to g) of the Technical Directive 011-17 was applicable.

“Therefore, the Stewards consider there is breach of Art. 27.1 of the Sporting Regulations, that the driver must drive the car alone and unaided.”

Nevertheless, the decision proved to be valuable, as after the rest of the field had pitted a handful of laps later, Magnussen and Grosjean found themselves running in third and fourth place respectively.

The duo slipped down the order as the race went on, especially Grosjean, who picked up front wing damage following a minor collision with Alexander Albon.

Grosjean finished outside the points however Magnussen crossed the line in ninth to secure Haas' first points of the year.

Despite having its tally cut into, Haas is still on the scoreboard, meaning Williams remains the only team to not secure a top ten finish so far this year.

F1 News Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen Haas
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Snooky

    Posts: 80

    What an absolute shambles of a decision. How exactly is this any different to a team deciding which tyre to put a driver on during the race. How many times do we hear over the radio “we’re using this tyre, the softs won’t last the race” is that to be taken as a driver aid? This rule was meant for Traction control or advising of clutch positions, not a change of tyre

    • + 3
    • Jul 19 2020 - 20:37
  • Jutlandia

    Posts: 190

    This system is so fucked up.
    They pit on formation lap and start from pit, no advance there.
    Bottas makes a jump start and nothing happens.

    • + 1
    • Jul 19 2020 - 21:28
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,306

      difference is, Bottas aborted the jump and directly harmed himself with the move. These fellas did nothing but gain by doing this.

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2020 - 22:20
  • f1dave

    Posts: 764

    "the driver must drive the car alone and unaided.” is the biggest joke in F1.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 23:21

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (34)
  • Place of b. Geneve, FR
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 49,634 comments on Haas
  • star 14 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar