user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Haas puts UK staff on furlough, drivers agree to pay cut

Haas puts UK staff on furlough, drivers agree to pay cut

  • Published on 12 Apr 2020 11:05
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

The Haas F1 team has become the next team to put their staff into furlough, with the majority of staff members in its UK base being put on an enforced work of absence.

It is also understood that both of the teams' drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have agreed to a pay reduction.

The team have reportedly also applied for the British government's scheme, which will pay up to 80% of wages for employers who want to keep staff on during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Haas F1 team has confirmed to Formula1.com that some staff have been kept on to work, but will take a reduce in their salaries.

With staff also in Italy and the US, Haas has not yet decided what will be the outcome for these employees but ensured that these employees are being kept up to date with any decisions and outcomes being made.

Haas now joins the list of teams forced to put their staff on furlough in the UK, with Williams, McLaren and Racing Point also making the decision for its employees earlier in the month.

Yesterday, the Renault team also confirmed that it was to put the majority of its staff on furlough.

It was confirmed earlier this week that F1 and the FIA have taken the decision to further extend the mandatory factory shutdown period by another two weeks, adding up to a total shutdown of 35 days.

F1 now is looking to a hopeful championship start in early July, after organisers of the Canadian Grand Prix announced the postponement of the event, which was originally set to take place in June.

FIA president Jean Todt believes that an 18 race calendar start is still possible if F1 manages to start the season in July, but warned that it will be up to independent organisers if they want to hold a race in the given circumstances.

F1 News Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen Guenther Steiner Haas
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • siggy74

    Posts: 117

    Shame cant get the details right ;p
    " Applied for the British government's scheme, which will pay up to 80% of wages"

    Max gross amount is £2500 per month before tax ;p one would image a lot of staff, will see more than 20% pay cut.

    Then some pay is better than no pay ;p

    • + 0
    • Apr 12 2020 - 13:30

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, FR
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 48,934 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar