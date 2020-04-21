user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Steiner: Gene Haas wants to see F1 project through

Steiner: Gene Haas wants to see F1 project through

  • Published on 21 Apr 2020 15:50
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner affirms that team owner Gene Haas wants to see his Formula 1 project through amid doubts over the future of the American squad.

Haas joined the F1 grid in 2016 and saw steady growth during its opening three seasons before enduring a difficult 2019 campaign, ending the constructors' championship second to last.

The current challenging financial situation that F1 finds itself in due to the coronavirus pandemic may have a toll on smaller teams, who are hopeful that a reduced budget cap from the originally agreed $175 million figure will be agreed upon for 2021. 

Steiner affirms that Gene Haas is happy to wait longer for a decision but added that at some point, a settlement from his end will need to be made.

“Like all of us, he doesn’t know what is coming in the near future, and whether or not we are having races [in 2020],” Steiner told Formula1.com. “He’s happy to wait longer, but like any businessman, you’re not happy to wait forever.

“Let’s hope over the next few months, we get a better view of the near future, hopefully the situation doesn’t stay as fluid as it is now.

“There is no one to blame, it’s just the circumstances. At the moment, he can stay calm but at some stage he needs to make a decision.

“But at the moment he wants to see it through. We have furloughed people, and we didn’t let them go. It’s one of those things, we just need to make sure we make the right decisions in the future, which keeps him interested into the sport.”

Williams F1 deputy boss Claire Williams recently stated that the money her team earns from going racing is critical to the survival of the company.

Steiner mirrored Williams' words, saying while the threat of falling off the grid is low, the peril remains in place.

“For sure there is a threat out there if there is no income, if there are no races this year, if we don’t get paid for it,” he said.

“There’s always a threat there, if we don’t come back. Giving it a percentage, I wouldn’t know what to do. I think it’s low, but I never would say never.

“We just need to be conscious of what we are doing and make sure we do the best and hope we go racing as soon as possible and we turn it into a positive, that needs all 10 teams to work on that and for F1 and FIA to collaborate with us to make sure that we are here.”

F1 News Guenther Steiner Gene Haas Haas
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 19

    This is another team I would hate to lose. They don't have the history of a Williams - but who doesn't love the brutal honesty often shown by Guenther!! And watching their drivers bang wheels, pit crew repeatedly forget to properly attach wheels, etc - this team is great entertainment! I also like their business model as it should keep costs down while they don't have to buy many parts - surely they save a fortune by not replacing parts their drivers crash into walls.

    • + 0
    • Apr 22 2020 - 08:33

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Guenther Steiner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Apr 7 1965 (55)
  • Place of b. Merano, Italy, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 48,939 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar