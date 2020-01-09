Magnussen: Haas struggles allowed drivers to become stronger throughout 2019

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen explained how he managed to become a stronger driver thanks to the struggles the team faced throughout the 2019 season.

Magnussen spoke of how being forced to approach things differently within the team thanks to Haas' problems during the season gave him the strength to become better as the year went on.

Magnussen explained how it also allowed him to gain some positive experience to bring into this season, believing that such experience could not be found with a more competitive and hassle-free team.

"Well, you always learn, especially when it's difficult, you have to approach your problems in a different way," Magnussen said.

"That gives you strength and some experience, certainly experience that you wouldn't get if you were just cruising and driving around in a perfect car. I think in many ways it's been positive for the drivers, but the team as well."

Issues much simpler at Haas like 'basic aero'

Magnussen also pointed out why he believed the team struggled as it did throughout 2019, noting that the team knew there was something fundamentally wrong as early as the second race of the season in Bahrain.

Magnussen also revealed that one of the main problems was not the use of the tyres as was suggested on numerous occasions in the season, but on simple aerodynamic defects on the car also.

"I think there are a few different reasons," Magnussen explained. "But it became clear actually in Bahrain that we had problems. It was really strange because in winter testing and the first race the car was really good.

"Even in qualifying we qualified in sixth I think. I can't remember but we were really up there, then in the race, it just completely fell apart.

"From that point on, there was a little bit of panic in the team, but we couldn't really focus to find the roots of the problem. We were blaming the problems on the tyres but it was much simpler like the basic aero."