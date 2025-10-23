Viaplay Analysts Impressed: “He Could Be Hamilton’s Successor at Ferrari”

Max Verstappen once again stole the spotlight after the United States Grand Prix, dominating the weekend in Austin and claiming his third victory in four races. Yet, surprisingly, not all post-race attention went to the Red Bull star. One young driver, Oliver Bearman, earned widespread praise after an impressive weekend with Haas.

A breakout performance from Bearman

The 19-year-old Brit shocked many by reaching Q3 in qualifying and followed it up with a brilliant ninth-place finish on Sunday, securing valuable points for Haas. It was another step forward for the rookie, who has shown remarkable progress since the summer break.

On Viaplay, analysts Christijan Albers and Giedo van der Garde were full of admiration — and even suggested Bearman could soon be ready for a seat at a top team.

“Bearman was outstanding again,” said Albers enthusiastically. “Great qualifying, points on Sunday — really strong. If Hamilton decides to retire from Ferrari, then Bearman would be the natural successor. He has pure speed and a natural feel for the car.”

Outpacing his teammate

Van der Garde agreed, adding that Bearman has been outperforming his more experienced teammate Esteban Ocon for weeks. “Since the summer break, he’s been more consistent, faster. We once thought Ocon was a solid, established driver in Formula 1 — but Bearman is simply outpacing him.”

A Ferrari future?

Bearman has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for several years and made headlines last season in Saudi Arabia, when he substituted for the ill Carlos Sainz. He stunned the paddock by finishing seventh on his Formula 1 debut — scoring points at the very first attempt.

Since then, the young Brit has only improved. His composure and raw pace in Austin reinforced the feeling that he may already be ready for a top-tier seat. Whether that opportunity comes with Haas or Ferrari remains to be seen — but one thing is certain: Oliver Bearman’s name will be on everyone’s lips in the coming weeks.