Haas showcases the VF-20 in Barcelona pit lane

Haas has officially showcased its 2020 car for the season ahead following its livery launch earlier this month.

The American squad became the first team to show off its new design on February 6th, returning to its grey, red and black colours.

The VF-20 made its on-track debut earlier this week as part of a shakedown event ahead of pre-season testing.

Last year, Haas used a black and gold colour scheme as part of its title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy, which collapsed in the second half of the campaign.

It endured a difficult year, recording its most unsuccessful season in F1 since joining the grid in 2016. It scored 28 points on its way to ninth in the constructors' standings.

Haas has retained its line-up of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for a fourth consecutive year, making it the joint longest current pairing on the grid alongside Mercedes.

Following a difficult 2019 season, Magnussen is confident that F1's newest team can return to competing with the other midfield teams in 2020.

“Hopefully we’ve learned from the mistakes of last year so we can have a good season,” he said. “I’m very excited for the test this year. I’m confident we’ll have a good car.”