user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Steiner: F1 can't increase budget cap going forward

Steiner: F1 can't increase budget cap going forward

  • Published on 27 Dec 2019 12:25
  • comments 5
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has stated that Formula 1 can't increase its budget cap after settling for a $175 million figure.

In 2021, a budget cap will be introduced in F1 in an attempt to bring the competition closer together and provide more chance for smaller teams to find success.

The major manufacturers such as Mercedes and Ferrari are required to dramatically decrease their spending practices in order to meet the regulations or risk severe punishment.

Haas, who joined the F1 grid in 2016, is "quite conservative" with its spending according to Steiner.

"We said we'd stick with what we got," Steiner said. "We are quite conservative with these things. We're going to do what we're doing and try to do it as good as possible. 

"The next thing is, the teams, when it increases and it gets decreased again, they are the ones who cry about it. You knew it was coming, if you have no wish and just do what is convenient at the moment, maybe that doesn't work."

Steiner acknowledged that it will be a difficult task for the big teams to decrease their yearly spend to $175 million. 

"What it is mainly, we are not going to make the gap bigger," he stated. "The big teams need to come down quite a bit. 

"Already for them, it's a difficult task to do. But the best thing to do is not increase the budget because then you make the gap even bigger."

Steiner added that small increases in the budget cap will have major implications for the smaller teams compared to the larger outfits, who have more scope for spending. 

"There would be no point in being here if the gap is two seconds," Steiner said. "If you think about it, if you have got a $300 million budget and increase it by 5% for a big company, it's not a lot of money.

"But for us, the 5% is 10% and we can't do that. The bigger their budget gets, the bigger the percentage number for us gets. 

"It's a very good step in the first place, but we need to see how it works, we need to see all the nuances and go from there."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    175 M is already quite a bit higher than what the smaller teams spend on their car, so it'll still give the bigger spenders some degree of room.

    • + 0
    • Dec 27 2019 - 17:09
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,106

      I still have mixed feelings about this measure. I also think it still does nothing to address the main problem which is revenue. The pie will continue to be split in an absurd fashion

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 17:56
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      I think we all do, time will tell how things go, but I think it's a very good move. It won't be season 1, methinks, but longterm it's a means of ensuring smaller teams can remain competitive while saving big bucks for the big teams. Problem is that even decent revenue cannot cover the kinda costs the smaller teams need to bag out to raise their game and catch up to the top. Evening it up so everyone would get the same would do zilch, because the smaller teams' struggle remain the same. It just ain't feasible. This way is the only way I feel we'll ever have a chance of a more even grid again.

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 18:54
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,106

      I am concerned about fairness, because that's directly correlated with manufacturers inclination to invest in formula 1. I would love the have the budget cap in conjunction with fair distribution of revenue. Sure, revenue doesn't cover all the costs. But it would cover a whole lot more if Ferrari wasn't taking a large chunk in what amounts to a participation award. Same thing to a smaller extend with Mercedes and Red Bull.

      • + 0
      • Dec 28 2019 - 04:02
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      I agree, and I too think that should be valued (and Liberty has already taken the liberty... uh uh uh... by evening it out, and intend to do further changes), however I just don't think it would be enough to even the odds on-track as it stands.

      • + 0
      • Dec 28 2019 - 07:01

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,947 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar