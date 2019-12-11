user icon
Formula 2 not an option for Fittipaldi in 2020

  Published on 11 Dec 2019 09:55
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Pietro Fittipaldi insists that Formula 2 is not an option for him in 2020 as he ponders his plans for the new season.

Fittipaldi is hoping to continue his role with the Haas F1 team, recently admitting that he is wishing for increased duties in 2020.

The Brazilian says that he has a number of options open to him for the upcoming year, including Super Formula in Japan - but has ruled out a move to F2.

"Looking at racing opportunities, DTM could be a possibility but we’re looking at other options," Fittipaldi said.

"Super Formula is an option, I’d really like to go back to single-seater racing, My goal is to make it to F1, that’s my goal, my dream. I want to give it my all to try and reach it.

"Formula 2 is not an option at the moment. It’s not compatible with the schedule and the work that I have to do. But we’re looking at other things."

Fittipaldi recently took part in the post-season test with Haas, trialling the proposed 2020 tyres that were rejected by all teams on Tuesday.

Speaking about the differences between the two sets of tyres, Fittipaldi states that the bigger difference lies within the compounds, rather than the years. 

"For me, it just depends on the compound, but the 2019 tyre, there were some that were stronger than the ’20 tyre.

"But then there were a couple compounds of the ’20 tyre that were stronger than the ’19 so it was a mix. I wouldn’t say that all the ’20 tyres were better than ‘19’s."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

show sidebar