F1 confirms the seven teams assisting with ventilator production for coronavirus patients

  • Published on 27 Mar 2020 17:48
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has confirmed the seven teams that are assisting in the production of ventilators amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme, which has been labelled 'Project Pitlane', has seen “significant progress in defining and coordinating its response to the UK Government’s call for assistance”.

The seven UK-based teams are Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren Renault, Racing Point, Haas and Williams.

“In each instance, Project Pitlane will pool the resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test and skilled assembly,” a statement from F1 reads.

“F1’s unique ability to rapidly respond to engineering and technological challenges allows the group to add value to the wider engineering industry’s response.

“The focus of Project Pitlane will now be on coordinating and answering the clear challenges that have been set.

“The seven teams remain ready to support in other areas requiring rapid, innovative technology responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There are now over half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the United States now reporting the most cases, surpassing China. 

Replies (2)

  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,206

    Now thats something i am proud about F1. Go for it guys! Show why F1 has the best design, manufacturing talent.

    • + 1
    • Mar 27 2020 - 18:18
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    Very nice indeed, news like these warm the heart of this cynical labrat. Our Gamestops and such aside, I've been happy with how eager many companies have been to help out during these times. For PR or not, Thanks for helping my colleagues at the ICU, regardless of which nation they work in.

    • + 0
    • Mar 27 2020 - 23:08

