Grosjean: Hamilton one of the top five drivers of all time

Grosjean: Hamilton one of the top five drivers of all time

  • Published on 17 Dec 2019 11:02
  • comments 5
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean believes Lewis Hamilton falls into the all-time top five best Formula 1 drivers of all time. 

In 2019, Hamilton picked up his sixth world championship and his fifth since 2014. The Briton dominating to beat his teammate Valtteri Bottas by 88 points - the fourth-largest margin in F1 history.

Hamilton holds the record for the most pole positions in F1 and is on course to beat Michael Schumacher's record of race wins, as he is currently seven victories behind Schumacher's tally of 91. 

Should Hamilton clinch the world championship in 2020, he will match Schumacher's record of seven world drivers' titles. 

Grosjean praised Hamilton and his abilities, but also noted Mercedes, who has tasted double championship success every year since 2014.

"I think Lewis has been doing an incredible job, as well as Mercedes," Grosjean said. "You can't be a world champion if you don't have a good car.

"It's been a good combination. He's definitely in the top five drivers. It's very hard to compare, you got so many in there.

"You've got Fangio, Schumacher, Senna, Lewis, Clark... there's so many and that's the problem. It's very, very hard to say who is going to be in the top five. But he's doing an incredible job."

Hamilton will return to Mercedes next year, which will be the final year of his current contract, which expires before the start of the 2021 season. 

Recent rumours have suggested that a move to Ferrari could be on the cards for the Briton, following the end of the 2020 campaign. 

Hamilton 'absolutely certain' to move to Ferrari in 2021 - Eddie Jordan

Hamilton has raced for just two teams in his career - McLaren and Mercedes and recently stated that he was preparing for "stressful" contract negotiations.

Replies (5)

  • Kean

    Posts: 612

    My top 5 of all time (adjusted for me not knowing much of anything prior to the 70’s)
    Ayrton Senna
    Michael Schumacher
    Lewis Hamilton
    Fernando Alonso
    Ronnie Peterson

    Honorable mentions
    Mika Häkkinen
    Niki Lauda
    Alain Prost

    • + 0
    • Dec 17 2019 - 14:43
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 44

      So, you'd better say "top post-70s 5".
      Because there were drivers of the likes of Jim Clark, J.M.Fangio, J. Rindt and Jackie Stewart...

      • + 0
      • Dec 17 2019 - 16:50
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      In a straight up race with the exact same equipment, Alonso might beat even Senna 6/10 times. But, over a course of a season, he would loose to every single one of them above with his politics. Schumi might win the championship. Senna would etch out most pole positions.

      • + 0
      • Dec 17 2019 - 18:26
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      Ah Ronnie, the champion without a title. That guy was a beast.

      • + 1
      • Dec 17 2019 - 20:19
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 44

    R. Grosjean: Still thick as a brick.

    • + 0
    • Dec 17 2019 - 16:53

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

