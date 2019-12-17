Grosjean: Hamilton one of the top five drivers of all time

Romain Grosjean believes Lewis Hamilton falls into the all-time top five best Formula 1 drivers of all time.
In 2019, Hamilton picked up his sixth world championship and his fifth since 2014. The Briton dominating to beat his teammate Valtteri Bottas by 88 points - the fourth-largest margin in F1 history.
Hamilton holds the record for the most pole positions in F1 and is on course to beat Michael Schumacher's record of race wins, as he is currently seven victories behind Schumacher's tally of 91.
Should Hamilton clinch the world championship in 2020, he will match Schumacher's record of seven world drivers' titles.
Grosjean praised Hamilton and his abilities, but also noted Mercedes, who has tasted double championship success every year since 2014.
"I think Lewis has been doing an incredible job, as well as Mercedes," Grosjean said. "You can't be a world champion if you don't have a good car.
"It's been a good combination. He's definitely in the top five drivers. It's very hard to compare, you got so many in there.
"You've got Fangio, Schumacher, Senna, Lewis, Clark... there's so many and that's the problem. It's very, very hard to say who is going to be in the top five. But he's doing an incredible job."
Hamilton will return to Mercedes next year, which will be the final year of his current contract, which expires before the start of the 2021 season.
Recent rumours have suggested that a move to Ferrari could be on the cards for the Briton, following the end of the 2020 campaign.
MORE: Hamilton 'absolutely certain' to move to Ferrari in 2021 - Eddie Jordan
Hamilton has raced for just two teams in his career - McLaren and Mercedes and recently stated that he was preparing for "stressful" contract negotiations.
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:00 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
14:00 - 15:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:00 - 15:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:10 - 16:10
Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing
Replies (5)Login to reply
Kean
Posts: 612
My top 5 of all time (adjusted for me not knowing much of anything prior to the 70’s)
Ayrton Senna
Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton
Fernando Alonso
Ronnie Peterson
Honorable mentions
Mika Häkkinen
Niki Lauda
Alain Prost
essaouira311
Posts: 44
So, you'd better say "top post-70s 5".
Because there were drivers of the likes of Jim Clark, J.M.Fangio, J. Rindt and Jackie Stewart...
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
In a straight up race with the exact same equipment, Alonso might beat even Senna 6/10 times. But, over a course of a season, he would loose to every single one of them above with his politics. Schumi might win the championship. Senna would etch out most pole positions.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,678
Ah Ronnie, the champion without a title. That guy was a beast.
essaouira311
Posts: 44
R. Grosjean: Still thick as a brick.