Magnussen, Grosjean to leave Haas at end of 2020

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the Formula 1 2020 season.

The pair announced their exit from Haas F1 team on social media.

"The last chapter is closed and the book is finished," said Grosjean who joined Haas in its debut season in F1 in 2016. I’ve been with Haas F1 Team since day one. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I’ve learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man. I hope I’ve also helped people in the team to improve themself. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the fourth at the Austrian GP 2018. I wish the team all the best for the future."

Magnussen

"The 2020 Formula 1 season will be my last with Haas F1 Team," wrote Kevin Magnussen. "I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey. Being part of a brand-new team has been a challenge that I thoroughly enjoyed, and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver. I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course," added Magnussen.

"There are still six races to do this season, and I am determined to give my all to finish off on a high. Thank you all for your support."