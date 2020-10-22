user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Magnussen, Grosjean to leave Haas at end of 2020

Magnussen, Grosjean to leave Haas at end of 2020

  • Published on 22 Oct 2020 10:53
  • comments 0
  • By: Brick van Boxtel

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the Formula 1 2020 season. 

The pair announced their exit from Haas F1 team on social media.

"The last chapter is closed and the book is finished," said Grosjean who joined Haas in its debut season in F1 in 2016. I’ve been with Haas F1 Team since day one. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I’ve learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man. I hope I’ve also helped people in the team to improve themself. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the fourth at the Austrian GP 2018. I wish the team all the best for the future."

Magnussen

"The 2020 Formula 1 season will be my last with Haas F1 Team," wrote Kevin Magnussen. "I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey. Being part of a brand-new team has been a challenge that I thoroughly enjoyed, and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver. I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course," added Magnussen.

"There are still six races to do this season, and I am determined to give my all to finish off on a high. Thank you all for your support."

F1 News Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen Haas
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
390
2
Red Bull Racing
211
3
Racing Point
135
4
McLaren
116
5
Renault
114
6
Ferrari
80
7
Alpha Tauri
67
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
5
9
Haas F1
3
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 155
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 113
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (34)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 51,542 comments on Haas
  • star 14 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar