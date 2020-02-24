user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Haas four-tenths short of target according to its own calculations

Haas four-tenths short of target according to its own calculations

  • Published on 24 Feb 2020 14:31
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas' own projections after the opening week of pre-season testing show that it is four-tenths slower than what it was expecting, GPToday.net understands.

The American squad is looking to bounce back from a difficult 2019 season as it struggled with its race pace at most events, despite showing strong speed in qualifying.

At winter testing last week, its fastest lap time was set by Romain Grosjean, who clocked a 1:18.380 in Barcelona.

Haas ended the 2019 constructors' championship in ninth place, scoring points just once in the final ten races of the campaign.

MOREThe statistics after week one of pre-season testing

Equipped with a new livery for the 2020 season following the end of its debacle with former title sponsor Rich Energy, it has not got off to the ideal start, as it has learned that the pace of the VF-20 is behind expectations.

“It doesn't look very good at the moment for us,” a source within the team told GPToday.net. “According to our own tests and calculations, we're 40 points behind on we expected. 40 points is about four-tenths of a second per lap, so we're four-tenths slower than our calculations.”

However, most teams are expected to bring upgraded packages to the second week of testing, which begins on Wednesday, February 26th.

"In the second week, a lot of teams will bring updates. It remains to be seen what this will bring us and if the guys in the factory can solve these problems in a short time.”

F1 News Haas
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Speaking of correlation issues: here's one that clearly haven't fixed that kinda issue yet. I kinda think their philosophy is flawed, they need to rework it.

    • + 0
    • Feb 24 2020 - 18:53
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,109

      Clearly not the best way to start off the season. Let's hope they do better this week. Also looking to AR make some advances.

      • + 0
      • Feb 26 2020 - 07:46

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 48,426 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar