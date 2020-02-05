user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Magnussen 'can't imagine' spending F1 career in midfield group

Magnussen 'can't imagine' spending F1 career in midfield group

  • Published on 05 Feb 2020 14:21
  • comments 8
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Kevin Magnussen admits that he doesn't see himself spending "all my good years" competing in the midfield pack in Formula 1.

With five F1 seasons under his belt, the Dane has spent much of his time racing for mere points with McLaren, Renault and Haas

In 2014, Magnussen scored a podium finish at his very first race in the sport but has bagged just three top-five finishes since then, ending up inside the top ten in the drivers' championship just once (2018).

MOREMagnussen: Haas struggles allowed drivers to become stronger throughout 2019

The 27-year-old affirms that F1 glory remains his dream, however he is eyeing up success in other areas in motorsport.

"I can't imagine spending all my good years in racing battling for seventh," Magnussen told BT newspaper. "If I finish in 12 or 15 years and my best result was a second place, I won't be able to feel really proud of that.

"I also dream of winning Le Mans, Daytona, but the Formula 1 dream shines a little brighter. But I have to admit that there comes a time when I will no longer believe that I can become world champion. But I'm not there yet."

Magnussen adds that he still hopes he will one day be picked up by a front-running team and compete for race wins and championships.

"It's a tough process," he said. "The difference will happen if I can over-perform over a long period of time until hopefully I get taken to one of the big teams. I have to be consistent until I can open a door."

Magnussen defends aggressive driving style

Magnussen has gained a reputation for being F1's 'bad boy' due to his aggressive and hard racing driving style. 

He has had a number of run-ins from his fellow drivers - however Magnussen defends his bold characteristics, stating that in order to succeed, he must go "all in".

"I have also crossed the border sometimes, but especially when I'm in the top 10. You have to go all in," he said. "I'd rather be in the hospital than eleventh. So yes I have gained that reputation, but I can take that criticism easily."

F1 News Kevin Magnussen Haas
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (8)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,167

    Perhaps, he could make space for the up and coming promising young talent. F1, Haas, and the audience would appreciate it. However, he does have a point, where, only 4 seats are available which can compete for a championship in F1. If F1 can't fix it, talent finds another series of their choice that looks promising. Not to mention, loosing more engine manufacturers and the increasing irrelavence to road car technology, would only make it worse.

    • + 0
    • Feb 5 2020 - 16:35
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,903

      4 seats is too generous though, there are currenlty only really 2 seats guaranteed for title battling. Alongside those are another 4 able to battle for the top 6 places.

      • + 0
      • Feb 5 2020 - 18:57
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,197

    I am completely against this notion that old talent NEEDS to make room for young talent. In general, I want the best and most motivated talent. Guys like Raikkonen and Grosjean I've felt for several years needed to go. However, when someone like Magnussen, who is a midfield driver, expects somehow to get a top seat or fight for championships, I do think maybe they should just leave. I despise seeing miserable drivers on the grid and the podium. That's one thing that young talent wouldn't do. We have some talent outside of F1 that deserve a chance, Vandoorne, De Vries to name a couple.

    • + 1
    • Feb 5 2020 - 16:44
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,903

      Yeah, it's silly, and I only really feel the notion get support from media who's gotten bored of the current batch and wanna "spice it up" or drivers with sour grapes. Give us the current best, and I'm content.

      • + 1
      • Feb 5 2020 - 19:00
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 17

    That's a lack of imagination from Kevin there.

    • + 1
    • Feb 5 2020 - 17:14
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 274

    Admire his honesty - I personally dont think he is making ups the numbers, I feel he is getting the best out of the car - the fact remains there are only three teams that can win the WDC.

    • + 0
    • Feb 5 2020 - 18:26
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    Can't imagine you out of the midfield so.......

    • + 1
    • Feb 6 2020 - 05:54
  • Swann

    Posts: 2

    The most unlikeable orange cone of a driver in F1... still thinks he might be champ one day? LOL

    • + 0
    • Feb 6 2020 - 16:15

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DK Kevin Magnussen 20
Kevin Magnussen
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 102
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 84
  • Country DK
  • Date of b. Oct 5 1992 (27)
  • Place of b. Roskilde, DK
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 48,426 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar