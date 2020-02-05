Magnussen 'can't imagine' spending F1 career in midfield group

Kevin Magnussen admits that he doesn't see himself spending "all my good years" competing in the midfield pack in Formula 1.
With five F1 seasons under his belt, the Dane has spent much of his time racing for mere points with McLaren, Renault and Haas.
In 2014, Magnussen scored a podium finish at his very first race in the sport but has bagged just three top-five finishes since then, ending up inside the top ten in the drivers' championship just once (2018).
The 27-year-old affirms that F1 glory remains his dream, however he is eyeing up success in other areas in motorsport.
"I can't imagine spending all my good years in racing battling for seventh," Magnussen told BT newspaper. "If I finish in 12 or 15 years and my best result was a second place, I won't be able to feel really proud of that.
"I also dream of winning Le Mans, Daytona, but the Formula 1 dream shines a little brighter. But I have to admit that there comes a time when I will no longer believe that I can become world champion. But I'm not there yet."
Magnussen adds that he still hopes he will one day be picked up by a front-running team and compete for race wins and championships.
"It's a tough process," he said. "The difference will happen if I can over-perform over a long period of time until hopefully I get taken to one of the big teams. I have to be consistent until I can open a door."
Magnussen has gained a reputation for being F1's 'bad boy' due to his aggressive and hard racing driving style.
He has had a number of run-ins from his fellow drivers - however Magnussen defends his bold characteristics, stating that in order to succeed, he must go "all in".
"I have also crossed the border sometimes, but especially when I'm in the top 10. You have to go all in," he said. "I'd rather be in the hospital than eleventh. So yes I have gained that reputation, but I can take that criticism easily."
Replies (8)Login to reply
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,167
Perhaps, he could make space for the up and coming promising young talent. F1, Haas, and the audience would appreciate it. However, he does have a point, where, only 4 seats are available which can compete for a championship in F1. If F1 can't fix it, talent finds another series of their choice that looks promising. Not to mention, loosing more engine manufacturers and the increasing irrelavence to road car technology, would only make it worse.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,903
4 seats is too generous though, there are currenlty only really 2 seats guaranteed for title battling. Alongside those are another 4 able to battle for the top 6 places.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
I am completely against this notion that old talent NEEDS to make room for young talent. In general, I want the best and most motivated talent. Guys like Raikkonen and Grosjean I've felt for several years needed to go. However, when someone like Magnussen, who is a midfield driver, expects somehow to get a top seat or fight for championships, I do think maybe they should just leave. I despise seeing miserable drivers on the grid and the podium. That's one thing that young talent wouldn't do. We have some talent outside of F1 that deserve a chance, Vandoorne, De Vries to name a couple.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,903
Yeah, it's silly, and I only really feel the notion get support from media who's gotten bored of the current batch and wanna "spice it up" or drivers with sour grapes. Give us the current best, and I'm content.
Bilstar
Posts: 17
That's a lack of imagination from Kevin there.
Pistonhead
Posts: 274
Admire his honesty - I personally dont think he is making ups the numbers, I feel he is getting the best out of the car - the fact remains there are only three teams that can win the WDC.
Mansell
Posts: 94
Can't imagine you out of the midfield so.......
Swann
Posts: 2
The most unlikeable orange cone of a driver in F1... still thinks he might be champ one day? LOL