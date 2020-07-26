47 Mick Schumacher
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has spoken on the possibility of an F1 seat for Mick Schumacher for next season, saying it will depend on his success this season in F2. S...
Formula 2 has long been viewed as the last stepping stone for a driver before they progress to Formula 1. Although there are some exceptions, most recently Brendon Hartley who m...
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has opened up on his plans for the 2020 Formula 2 season but admitted he has no idea what he will do if he cannot seal a drive in F1. The German dr...
Mick Schumacher affirms that he is grateful to have been given the opportunity to drive three Ferrari Formula 1 cars in 2019. The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael te...
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has explained his desire to fight for the top positions in Formula 2 in 2020 as he hopes to move further up the grid. The German driver had a good ...
Mick Schumacher says he is 'very grateful' for some of the advice that he has received from Sebastian Vettel during the 2019 season. Schumacher competed in the FIA Form...
Mick Schumacher says a second season in Formula 2 was the "most intelligent" decision he could take for his 2020 campaign, as he will also gain experience with Pirelli...
Prema has confirmed that Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman will race in Formula 2 next year with the team. Schumacher made his debut in the season this year, sco...
Mick Schumacher has won his first race in the FIA Formula 2 championship, as he held off Nobuharu Matsushita throughout the entire 28 lap race. Matsushita remained roughl...
Nyck de Vries opened the Formula 2 weekend from the Hungaroring on top of the timesheets, laying down a 1:29.236. The Dutchman is looking to extend his lead in the champi...
Mick Schumacher described his first outing of the weekend in his father's Ferrari F2004 as "really special". The Formula 2 driver took the car that delivered Mich...
Mick Schumacher admits he is feeling "very excited" about his upcoming run in his father Michael's Ferrari F2004 at the German Grand Prix. The car, which delivere...
Mick Schumacher will drive his father Michael's Ferrari F2004 on Saturday and Sunday of the German Grand Prix. Prior to qualifying and the race, the Prema Formula 2 driver ...
Sergio Sette Camara has won his first race of the 2019 Formula 2 championship, holding off the Uni-Virtuosi of Luca Ghiotto to take the win and 15 points. Louis Deletraz ...
Hockenheim officials say a German Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar is a must if Mick Schumacher gets a full-time seat in the series. Germany currently doesn't have a co...
Carlos Sainz says that he understands what it feels like to have the weight of the name of a famous racing father follow his career. The Spaniard empathises with Mick Schu...
Mick Schumacher says he wants to be as prepared as possible for a potential Formula 1 step up in the future. The 20-year-old made his F1 test debut earlier this week, driv...
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says he believes Mick Schumacher deserves the chance of his maiden test with the team during Tuesday's testing session in Bahrain. Mick, son ...
Mick Schumacher has described the speed of the current F1 cars as "crazy" following his testing debut in Bahrain. The German spent the day with Ferrari, driving the&n...
Max Verstappen has topped the opening day of in-season in Bahrain that included four hours of no action due to rain. The rain fell in the morning for a short period, before com...
Mick Schumacher has made his F1 testing debut in Bahrain, as he took the Ferrari SF90 out for the opening day of in-season testing in 2019. The 20-year-old won the FIA Formula ...
Mick Schumacher will make his official Formula 1 test debut next week at the in-season test in Bahrain. The two-day test, which kicks off on Tuesday, will see Schumacher behind...
2019 FIA Formula 2 debutant Mick Schumacher has revealed that he finds no problems with the constant comparison to his seven-time world champion father Michael. Mick Schumacher...
FIA president Jean Todt has urged people to leave Mick Schumacher in peace as he continues his racing career. This year, the German will compete in the FIA Formula 2 champ...
Sebastian Vettel says that he won't offer advice to compatriot Mick Schumacher this year. Schumacher will compete in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Prema in 2019,...
Mick Schumacher is close to securing his first official F1 outing as Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur confirmed the team is in talks over a test drive with S...
Mick Schumacher admits that following in the footsteps of a Formula 1 legend can be difficult, all the while admitting he is proud of his father's achievements. Schumac...
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel believes that the team has what it takes to end its championship drought in 2019. The Scuderia outfit has battled Mercedes for the championsh...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto described the signing of the 19-year-old son of F1 great Michael Schumacher as having "special emotional meaning". Michael won f...
Mick Schumacher, the 19-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael, has joined the Ferrari driver academy. For 2019 he will be competing his first season in Formula ...
The 2019 Race of Champions will kick off his weekend on Saturday, January 19th at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico. The event will run around the stadium section ...
