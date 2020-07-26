user icon
F1 Drivers 2021 - Mick Schumacher

47 DE Mick Schumacher

Carriere Mick Schumacher
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F2
    Prema Racing
    9
  • F1
    Ferrari
  • F1
    Haas F1
    47
  • F1
    Haas F1
    2020
    47
  • F1
    Alfa Romeo Racing
    2020
  • F1
    Alfa Romeo Racing
    2019

Statistics Mick Schumacher

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    0
  • Total races
    2
  • Total races with points
    0
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    0
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    0
  • Average points per grandprix
    0
  • Average starting position
    18
  • Average finish position
    16
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    16

Driver characteristics

  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 2
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Mar 22 1999 (22)
  • Place of b. Vufflens-le-Château, Switzerland, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
