user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Steiner: Upgrading Haas' F1 car throughout 2020 will be 'very difficult'

Steiner: Upgrading Haas' F1 car throughout 2020 will be 'very difficult'

  • Published on 17 Jun 2020 11:32
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says it will be 'very difficult' to upgrade Haas' VF-20 car this year due to the unknowns of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar.

The opening eight races of the season will take place across ten weeks, with the maiden event getting underway on the first weekend in July in Austria.

However, the number of races beyond the first eight has not yet been decided. F1 is targeting 15 to 18 grands prix despite seven venues (Australia, the Netherlands, Monaco, France, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan) already cancelling their events in 2020.

MORESingapore, Azerbaijan, and Japan 2020 F1 races cancelled

Factories have only recently re-opened following the end of the mandatory shutdown implemented by the FIA, allowing teams to prepare their cars for Austria.

Speaking to F1 Experiences, Steiner says that car development this year will be a challenge, as the unknown number of races is not giving Haas a clear indication over income. 

“It will be very difficult this year, sometimes you just have to do the best with what you've got,” he said. “At the moment, we can't really define our budget and how much we can do in development because we don't know how many races we've got.

“It's not knowing that you don't know the expenditure, it's not knowing the income. So we need to wait for that one to make our final budget and then we can decide what we're going to do with developments and so on.

“It will be very difficult for us, but we are aware of it and we'll try to do the best and sometimes you just have to man up and say maybe this will not be our shining year, but we will make a solid job, try to entertain the people and make the best out of it.”

Steiner 'open' to new circuits on 2020 calendar

F1 is in talks with various circuits regarding a 2020 grand prix, including some that were not originally on the F1 schedule. 

Among the rumoured tracks are Mugello and Portimao, while Hockenheim, which has hosted races in a scattered pattern over the last number of years, is in the frame to return to the calendar.

MOREPortugal in talks for double-header slot on 2020 calendar - report

MOREImola 'in a position' to host F1 race after Grade 1 licence renewed 

Steiner says he would be open to any new tracks joining the calendar, as it would bring new excitement and a fresh group of fans.

“I heard about Portugal, I've never been in Portimao. I don't know the race track, it's something new so it's exciting. It's like the 2022 regulations, it's new, let's get the new experience in,” Steiner said.

“We've been in Hockenheim, Hockenheim always puts a good race on. But I don't know at what stage these negotiations, if there are negotiations, are [at].

“So we just have to wait until F1 makes their decision where we go next after the eight races that were announced. But I'm open. Each new country we go to, it's always good for the fans as well.

“There is something new, new people get access to it. Hopefully, we can open up to spectators when we get to later on in the year. But even on TV it's nice to see something new.”

F1 News Guenther Steiner Haas
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Guenther Steiner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Apr 7 1965 (55)
  • Place of b. Merano, Italy, Italy
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 48,948 comments on Haas
  • star 14 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar