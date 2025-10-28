user icon
icon

"I was terrified" - Bearman's heroic P4 and epic duel with Verstappen

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
"I was terrified" - Bearman's heroic P4 and epic duel with Verstappen
  • Published on 28 Oct 2025 17:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

While the title fight grabbed all attention, Oliver Bearman wrote his own fairytale. The 20-year-old Haas rookie fought from P9 to a sensational fourth place. The best result in the team's history. No luck. Pure talent. 

The duel to never forget 

Bearman wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen. The four-time world champion next to a rookie. Surreal. Even for Bearman himself. 

More about Oliver Bearman Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Oct 31
 The New Generation: How Formula 1’s Future Is Already Here

The New Generation: How Formula 1’s Future Is Already Here

Oct 30

"Honestly I was terrified when I was side-by-side with Max." Disarming honesty after the race. "It's really cool to fight wheel-to-wheel with people I saw racing when I grew up watching F1." 

That fear wasn't visible on track. Bearman defended his position tooth and nail. Race intelligence far beyond his experience. He held his ground. 

Bearman's Mexico in numbers: 

● Start: P9 

● Finish: P4 (best ever for Haas) 

● Led multiple laps against Verstappen 

● Zero errors in 71 laps 

● Strategically mature decisions

 Praise from all sides 

Fred Vasseur was full of praise. The Ferrari team boss follows his junior closely. "He brought it all together. He made zero mistakes and that pays off."

Vasseur called the race "perfect from start to finish." High words from someone who knows perfection. Fourth place wasn't luck. It was a flawless race. 

Toward the end, the team chose safety. Consolidate P4 instead of risking everything for an unlikely podium. Smart decision. Mature. 

Historic for Haas 

For Haas it was monumental. The team catapulted to P8 in the constructors' championship. Points worth millions. 

For Oliver Bearman it was more. It was the moment when promise transformed into reality. From talent to star. He made that transition in Mexico. 

Ferrari sees it too. Vasseur's praise wasn't politeness. It was recognition. This kid has a future. Big future. 

"I fought with my heroes" 

After the race Bearman still sounded amazed. Fighting Verstappen. People he watched on TV as a child. Now beside him on track. 

"I was terrified," he repeated. But he did it anyway. That's courage. That's talent. That's a star in the making. 

Mexico 2025 will be remembered for Norris versus Piastri. For Verstappen's frustration. But also for Oliver Bearman. The rookie who dared to dream and made that dream real. 

From P9 to P4. From fear to hero. That's the story.

F1 News Oliver Bearman Haas

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Oliver Bearman
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 39
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 23
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. May 8 2005 (20)
  • Place of b. Chelmsford, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 71,443 comments on Haas
  • star 16 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile
show sidebar