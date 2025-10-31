Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Lando Norris may have grabbed the spotlight with his victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, but another Briton was the talk of the paddock afterward. Oliver Bearman delivered a sensational drive for Haas, finishing in fourth place and proving once again that he’s far more than just a promising talent. According to former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle, Bearman is already ready for a top team.

A Brilliant Drive from the Young Brit

Bearman’s performance in Mexico City was nothing short of flawless. The 20-year-old Haas driver, who had already impressed in qualifying sessions throughout recent weeks, kept his composure amid the chaos behind the top three. While Oscar Piastri, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and George Russell battled each other, Bearman calmly executed his strategy. He brought his Haas home in fourth place, the best result of his young Formula 1 career.

Brundle Full of Praise

“Absolutely outstanding,” Brundle said on Sky Sports. “When you give that young man an opportunity, he takes it with both hands, just like he did in Saudi Arabia when he filled in for Ferrari. He remained incredibly calm under pressure, especially with Piastri breathing down his neck in the final laps. He did exactly what he needed to do, stayed within the lines, and delivered a perfect drive. Truly impressive.”

“Bearman Should Go to Ferrari”

Brundle even went as far as to suggest that Bearman could be the future of Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton has endured a difficult first season with the Scuderia, struggling to find consistent form and harmony with the team. Brundle believes the solution is already waiting in the wings. “If a seat opens up at Ferrari, Bearman should be the one to take it,” Brundle declared. “He’s fast, learns incredibly quickly, and makes the most of every opportunity he gets.”

Bearman has already had a taste of life at Ferrari. Earlier this year, he substituted for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Spaniard was sidelined with appendicitis. On that occasion, the then-Formula 2 driver finished in a remarkable seventh place, a preview of the talent he displayed once again in Mexico. With performances like these, Oliver Bearman has firmly established himself as one of Formula 1’s brightest young stars.