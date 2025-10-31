user icon
Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"
  • Published on 31 Oct 2025 12:41
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lando Norris may have grabbed the spotlight with his victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, but another Briton was the talk of the paddock afterward. Oliver Bearman delivered a sensational drive for Haas, finishing in fourth place and proving once again that he’s far more than just a promising talent. According to former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle, Bearman is already ready for a top team. 

A Brilliant Drive from the Young Brit 

Bearman’s performance in Mexico City was nothing short of flawless. The 20-year-old Haas driver, who had already impressed in qualifying sessions throughout recent weeks, kept his composure amid the chaos behind the top three. While Oscar Piastri, Andrea Kimi Antonelli,  and George Russell battled each other, Bearman calmly executed his strategy. He brought his Haas home in fourth place, the best result of his young Formula 1 career. 

Brundle Full of Praise 

“Absolutely outstanding,” Brundle said on Sky Sports. “When you give that young man an opportunity, he takes it with both hands, just like he did in Saudi Arabia when he filled in for Ferrari. He remained incredibly calm under pressure, especially with Piastri breathing down his neck in the final laps. He did exactly what he needed to do, stayed within the lines, and delivered a perfect drive. Truly impressive.” 

“Bearman Should Go to Ferrari” 

Brundle even went as far as to suggest that Bearman could be the future of Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton has endured a difficult first season with the Scuderia, struggling to find consistent form and harmony with the team. Brundle believes the solution is already waiting in the wings. “If a seat opens up at Ferrari, Bearman should be the one to take it,” Brundle declared. “He’s fast, learns incredibly quickly, and makes the most of every opportunity he gets.”

Bearman has already had a taste of life at Ferrari. Earlier this year, he substituted for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Spaniard was sidelined with appendicitis. On that occasion, the then-Formula 2 driver finished in a remarkable seventh place, a preview of the talent he displayed once again in Mexico. With performances like these, Oliver Bearman has firmly established himself as one of Formula 1’s brightest young stars.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

