Seven F1 teams to start production of ventilators this week

Seven Formula 1 teams will begin the production of ventilators this week, as they help medical officials deal with the task of assisting those struggling with the COVID-19 disease.

11 days ago, it was confirmed that all teams based in the United Kingdom would answer the government's call for help and generate ventilators for those in need.

The scheme has been labelled 'Project Pitlane', which aims to “pool the resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry”.

A consortium, called the VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium, will come together to produce the medical aid needed for those suffering severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

Production of the ventilators will begin this week after a successful and thorough evaluation of the requirements to “design, manufacture, assemble and test components”.

“The consortium will now accelerate production of an agreed new design, based on existing technologies, which can be assembled from materials and parts in current production,” a statement read.

“The device combines existing proven clinical equipment and is the clinicians’ first choice for the RMVS.

“The regulator has been involved throughout and we anticipate a straightforward and very prompt regulatory sign off after the final audit.

“The consortium is now working at full speed to take the necessary steps in order to increase production of this design. Production will begin this week.”

The coronavirus has almost 800,000 confirmed worldwide cases and has been attributed to just over 37,500 deaths.