Grosjean reveals regret over not winning 2013 Hungarian GP

  • Published on 16 Jul 2020 11:03
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Haas driver Romain Grosjean has opened up on his regret of not being able to win the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix after a range of penalties put him out of contention.

Grosjean, who drove for Lotus alongside Kimi Raikkonen at the time, started third and felt he had the pace to win but was dropped down the order after running wide at turn four while trying to overtake Ferrari's Felipe Massa.

Grosjean eventually finished sixth after receiving a 20-second post-race penalty for contact with McLaren's Jenson Button. The race was won by Lewis Hamilton, his first victory for Mercedes and his only win of 2013.

Despite losing a potential victory at the 2013 race, Grosjean also expressed some good memories of racing at the Hungaroring, such as his front-row start the year previous.

Grosjean explained also how he symbolises the Hungarian Grand Prix with his son, as he was born the day after Grosjean's sixth-place finish in 2013.

Grosjean also opened up on Haas chances this weekend in Hungary, echoing team principal Guenther Steiner's hopes that the team can do better.

“For me, Hungary holds two good memories,” said Grosjean during a Q&A on the Haas F1 team website.

“There’s my first time being on the front row in qualifying in 2012, my best qualifying slot to date.

“Then in 2013 I should have won the race but I had a couple of penalties, but I still finished sixth despite the 50-second penalty.

“I got home and the next morning my son, Sacha, was born. Hungary is normally the time of year when we celebrate my first son’s birthday.

“I love the atmosphere there, love the fans, love the circuit. It can be hard on you, it’s a tough one, it’s very hot normally. But let’s see where we can go this weekend.”

