user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Haas’ first 2020 F1 points in danger amid stewards investigation

Haas’ first 2020 F1 points in danger amid stewards investigation

  • Published on 19 Jul 2020 19:03
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas' first points of the 2020 Formula 1 season are in danger of being stripped as both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are under investigation by the stewards.

Both drivers are being investigated for the use of driver aids during the formation lap, breaching Article 27.1 of the sporting regulations.

Article 27.1 states “the driver must drive the car alone and unaided”.

Magnussen ended the race in ninth place, but ran as high as third in the opening stages of the race after pitting for slick tyres at the end of the formation lap.

He slipped down the order as the race went on, as did Grosjean, who picked up front wing damage while battling with Red Bull's Alexander Albon.

At the opening race of the year, Haas failed to get to the finish line with both cars, while Magnussen and Grosjean crossed the line in 12th and 13th respectively in Styria.

F1 News Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen Guenther Steiner Haas
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • MarkZ

    Posts: 24

    😳 Are they KIDDING!!!

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 19:12

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (34)
  • Place of b. Geneve, FR
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 49,634 comments on Haas
  • star 14 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar