Antonio Giovinazzi is set to start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Alfa Romeo opted to fit his car with a new power unit and gearbox. The Italian's q...
Nicholas Latifi is set to take part in his third FP1 session of the season this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Formula 2 driver jumped into the FW42 at the Canadian and...
Robert Kubica admits he is not sure what his racing plans are for 2020, as Williams gears up to make a decision on its 2020 line-up. George Russell, who is currently in his roo...
Williams driver George Russell believes that only a drastic or unforseen set of events could end his time at the Grove based team, in recent response to being questioned fo...
Williams have had to make major changes behind the scenes in order to fightback in the second half of the season, as the team hope to compete with the midfield going forward.&nb...
George Russell admits the comments that some fans of Robert Kubica leave on his social media posts are hurtful. Russell, who is currently in his debut season in Formula 1, is t...
Williams driver George Russell has said that he sees no need to create a 'sales pitch' in order to secure a future drive with the works Mercedes team. Russell is confide...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says it is too early to promote its junior driver George Russell into a "high-pressure environment" at the Brackley-based team. Rus...
Williams team principal Claire Williams admits she is against Formula 1 hosting more than 21 races in a season. Next year's calendar is set to feature 22 events, following ...
George Russell believes he has improved his technical feedback abilities through the current struggles that Williams finds itself in. The Grove squad has languished at th...
Deputy team principal at Williams Claire Williams states that the team is hoping that no changes are made to the financial regulations for 2021. With the technical regulations ...
George Russell believes Williams is still far away from the rest of the field despite enjoying his "best weekend of the year". On Saturday, the Briton qualified in 16...
Robert Kubica says he was happy with the balance of his car despite the 1.3 second gap he had to Williams teammate George Russell at the end of qualifying. Kubica has not yet o...
George Russell says his Williams FW42 "came alive" during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the Briton stormed to P16 at the end of the session. Although Ru...
Williams Racing's George Russell believes that despite their limited running during Friday's practice sessions in Hungary, it was a productive day for the team. R...
Robert Kubica admits that he has mixed feelings after picking up his and Williams' first points of the 2019 season at the German Grand Prix. The Pole crossed the finish lin...
George Russell states that there is "definitely" more downforce with Williams' upgrades in Germany. The Grove-based squad brought a number of upgrades to the race...
George Russell says that achieving a promotion to Mercedes in 2020 is not on this list of priorities during his rookie season in Formula 1. Russell, who is a Mercedes juni...
Williams has brushed off rumours that have suggested the team will take on Renault engines after its current deal with Mercedes expires. Team principal of the Grove-based squad...
Williams driver George Russell said that his first home Grand Prix was a brilliant experience and that he was not expecting the level of support that he received from the fans. ...
Williams deputy team principal Frank Williams made a rare appearance in the Formula 1 paddock this weekend, as the sport celebrates his 50-year stint as a team principal in F1. ...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams affirms that there are no plans to replace Robert Kubica before the end of the 2019 season. Rumours in recent weeks have suggeste...
Rokit has extended its deal to remain the title sponsor of Williams until 2023. The telecommunications company joined the Grove squad in 2019, joining as its title sponsor foll...
Williams driver Robert Kubica believes that the risks taken for battling for last place are different than those for other positions further up the grid. The Polish driver has ...
Robert Kubica's sponsors PKN Orlen have denied that it is set to pull itself from the Williams team amid its current struggles. Kubica too has had his own troubles, as he h...
Robert Kubica says that a lack of grip saw him struggle throughout the 71 laps of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Pole crossed the line last of the runners and was almos...
George Russell will start the Austrian Grand Prix from the pit lane after he was fitted with a different specification of front wing after qualifying. The Briton qualified in 1...
Daniil Kvyat says that everyone should be pleased that nothing more than a ruined lap was the outcome of his close call with George Russell. At the end of Q1, Kvyat was setting...
George Russell has been issued a three-place grid penalty for impeding Daniil Kvyat during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. The incident occurred towards the end of the ...
Robert Kubica says the young drivers of today have more opportunities when it comes to learning the sport technically compared to years gone by. Kubica referred to his Wil...
Williams has confirmed that Paddy Lowe will not be returning to the team in the future. A couple of weeks before the start of the 2019 season, Lowe confirmed that he was taking...
George Russell was hoping that Williams wouldn't bring a halt to his encounter with teammate Robert Kubica during the French Grand Prix. The two battled at the back of the ...
Nicholas Latifi will be back in the cockpit of the Williams FW42 this weekend in France, making his second FP1 appearance of the season. Last time out in Canada, Robert Kubica ...
George Russell enjoyed his maiden weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve despite the fact he was battling no one on the circuit. The Williams driver ended the race in 16th, a...
George Russell says that Wiliams is testing "double or triple the amount" opposed to its rivals this year. Williams has emerged with the slowest car in 2019 that is s...
Williams is looking to bring major car upgrades to races rather than small improvements, according to driver George Russell. Russell says Williams must be more patient tha...
All three Mercedes powered teams will run the German manufacturers upgraded power unit this weekend in Canada. Mercedes is the last of the power unit suppliers to introduc...
Nicholas Latifi will take over Robert Kubica's driving duties during the first free practice session in Canada this weekend. Latifi confirmed in Barcelona earlier this year...
Former head of vehicle performance at Williams Rob Smedley says that the Grove squad never invested enough in research and development, which led to its current struggles. Will...
There are no Formula 1 test outings currently in the pipeline for Jamie Chadwick, according to Williams' deputy team principal Claire Williams. Last month, the Grove s...
The Williams team have said that they are hoping for 'significant performance' is expected to coming from new upgrades that the team have planned for the middle of ...
Robert Kubica believes he can be content with his performance at the Monaco Grand Prix despite finishing 18th. Kubica had a strong start to the race, moving up a couple of posi...
George Russell has revealed that Williams gained hope in Monaco that it could achieve a points finish. Russell pitted for hard tyres when a safety car was called following trou...
George Russell says the 2019 season is far from a write-off for the Williams team, despite its lack of pace so far this year. The Grove squad has been unable to compete with an...
Williams senior race engineer Dave Robson is convinced that the Grove outfit managed to improve the performance of the FW42 last time out in Barcelona. The FW42 has been partic...
Jamie Chadwick has joined the Williams Formula 1 team as a development driver for the 2019 season. Chadwick is competing in the all-female W Series this year, and currently lea...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams admits that repayment for damages suffered at Baku will not come about quickly. During the opening practice session of the Azerba...
Nicholas Latifi will make his first free practice one appearance of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix later this year for Williams. Latifi joined the Grove squad at t...
George Russell has been uplifted by Williams' gap to the midfield after qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. At each of the four qualifying sessions preceding Barcelona, ...
George Russell says Williams will introduce a number of "exciting" parts at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. The Grove squad has endured a tough start to the 20...
Williams' Robert Kubica believes that his pace since he made his F1 comeback at this season's opening round in Melbourne is "much better than it looks" as Will...
The Baku City Street Circuit has confirmed that it will reimburse the Williams Formula 1 team in full after it suffered major damages during free practice one last weekend. Geo...
George Russell believes Williams endured its toughest weekend of the 2019 season in Azerbaijan. The Grove squad has had a rough opening four races to the year, as it is unable ...
Robert Kubica will start the Azerbaijan Grand from the pit lane, Williams has confirmed. Kubica crashed heavily during qualifying on Saturday, hitting the barriers at Turn 8 at...
Robert Kubica is in no danger of missing out on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, as Williams confirms that it will be able to fir his car with spare parts. Kubica crashed h...
George Russell says that Williams is lucky to have a third chassis available to it at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Russell will race the remainder of the weekend in Williams'...
The FIA has confirmed that a broken mounting was the cause behind the drain cover failure that saw the premature end of free practice one on Friday. George Russell ran over the...
George Russell has been ruled out of any other running on Friday as Williams confirms the Briton will be fitted with a new chassis. Russell's car suffered heavy damage duri...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams says that the drain cover failure that put an end to the opening practice session in Baku is "not acceptable". George R...
The opening practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend came to a premature end as George Russell struck a drain cover in the opening minutes of the session. The drai...
Robert Kubica believes that Williams will be too far behind the rest of the field this weekend to take advantage of any carnage that occurs in front of it. The last two races i...
Williams has announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with the Financial Times newspaper, which sees it become an official partner of the team. The deal was announced ahe...
Robert Kubica says the problems that Williams is currently facing don't boil down to a "one-man issue". Paddy Lowe left the Grove squad earlier this year aft...
Dmitry Mazepin has not held talks with Williams with the intent of acquiring the team, a Uralkali spokesperson has said. Mazepin is the majority shareholder in Uralkali, a comp...
Robert Kubica says that the Williams FW42, which has so far been a handful in 2019, "feels a bit different" in China. Williams has emerged as the grid's backmarke...
George Russell says that his recent run with Mercedes in Bahrain has shown what Williams needs to work towards. The Briton tested the W10 on the second day of Bahrain testing, ...
Williams' George Russell insists that the team must avoid any drastic changes that may be implemented in the hope of turning around the team after a dismal start to its 2019...
Robert Kubica says that the problems that Williams is facing in 2019 are less complicated than those it suffered from last season. Williams has found itself as the grid's b...
After Formula 1 introduced a rule in 2019 that weighs the driver separately from the car, George Russell has called on the sport to enforce standard cockpit sizes that are seen ...
The Bahrain Grand Prix was another sorry affair for Williams and Robert Kubica, as the Pole affirmed that he was hampered by strong tyre degradation during the race. Willi...
