Russell dominates final Virtual GP race

  • Published on 14 Jun 2020 20:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

George Russell has won the final race in the Virtual Grand Prix series from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, dominating from start to finish.

The victory marks four wins in a row for the Williams driver, who has been untouchable in the virtual field over the last handful of events.

Russell started the race from pole position, beating fellow F1 driver Alexander Albon to the top spot by five-tenths of a second, while Nicholas Latifi and Esteban Gutierrez filled out the second row.

The Briton sprinted off the line on the opening lap and was untroubled throughout the 35 laps, with chaos and crashes occurring behind him.

Albon was hounded during the opening laps of the race by Latifi and Gutierrez but managed to pull away following the pit stop phase.

Gutierrez was third, while Latifi found trouble during the grand prix and ending up spinning, ultimately resulting in a seventh-place finish.

Renault junior driver Caio Collet and YouTube content creator Benjaman Daly crossed the line in fourth and fifth respectively, with the second winner of Guanyu Zhou coming home in sixth.

Despite crashing with Daly during the race at the Wall of Champions, former grand prix driver Anthony Davidson managed to bring his car home in ninth, ahead of the final point finishers Callum Ilott and David Schumacher.

With seven Virtual GPs in the books and the start of the 2020 F1 season fast approaching, the event in Canada brings an end to the online series that has been run to entertain fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
George Russell
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (22)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

