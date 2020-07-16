user icon
Williams retains Russell and Latifi for 2021

  • Published on 16 Jul 2020 14:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams has announced it has retained George Russell and Nicholas Latifi for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Russell made his debut in F1 with the Grove-based squad last year, enduring a tough year as the team was stuck at the back of the field. 

The deal puts a halt to all speculation linking Russell to a 2021 seat with Mercedes, who manages the Briton.

However, Russell denies that he is disappointed at the closed door at the reigning world champions.

“No, I’m not disappointed in Mercedes at all,” he said.

“There was nothing more they could do. Claire [Williams] was very firm with her decision that she was not ready to let me go.

And also, since I have a contract with Williams, I have to respect that decision. So I’m here, I’ll be doing everything I can for Williams this year and next year, and let’s see what that holds after that.”

Nicholas Latifi, who made his debut in F1 at the Austrian Grand Prix, will stay on for a second season in F1.

The Canadian has been retained despite having just two grand prix starts to his name. At his first race start, Latifi crossed the line in 11th place.

Williams’ future in F1 beyond 2020 is up in the air, as it announced earlier this year that it has placed the team for sale, with talks already started between a number of interested parties.

F1 News Nicholas Latifi George Russell Williams
HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
Nicholas Latifi
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 2
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (25)
  • Place of b. Toronto, Canada
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

