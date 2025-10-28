user icon
Valtteri Bottas Reveals: “I Was Close to Returning to Williams”

  • Published on 28 Oct 2025 13:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Valtteri Bottas has lifted the lid on a surprising near-move — the Finnish driver has revealed that he was very close to signing a contract to return to Williams, the team where his Formula 1 career first took off. 

Bottas Almost Sealed a Williams Comeback 

Speaking to Motorsport Week, Bottas admitted that negotiations with Williams had progressed to the final stages before the team ultimately opted to sign Carlos Sainz instead. “I really enjoy working with James [Vowles], and I was actually on the verge of signing with them for this year,” Bottas explained, referencing his former Mercedes colleague and current Williams team principal. 

The 35-year-old Finn previously raced for Williams between 2013 and 2016, securing nine podiums but never a victory. His consistency during that period helped the team return to competitiveness before he made the high-profile switch to Mercedes in 2017. 

According to Bottas, the agreement was almost complete. “Yes, last year we already had the contract — it was nearly done,” he revealed. “They’re definitely on the right path. They’ve made a lot of progress. It’s still a bit inconsistent from weekend to weekend, but if you look at where they were a few years ago, they’ve done a fantastic job. They now have strong backing from investors, and James has brought so much knowledge from Mercedes — he’s done really well.” 

A New Chapter With Cadillac 

Although the Williams return fell through, Bottas won’t be absent from the grid much longer. The Finnish driver has signed with Cadillac, the new American team entering Formula 1 next season. He’ll partner Sergio Pérez in what promises to be one of the most intriguing new projects on the grid. 

Bottas spent last season with Sauber, enduring a tough campaign without scoring a single point. Over his career, he has amassed 10 victories and 67 podiums, making him one of the most experienced and respected drivers in the sport. 

In a twist of fate, Williams ultimately signed Carlos Sainz, who became available after being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. Meanwhile, Bottas’s former seat at Sauber went to

Gabriel Bortoleto, the young Brazilian who has already outscored Bottas’s entire 2024 season tally with 18 points. 

For Bottas, however, the focus is firmly on the future. “I’m excited about the Cadillac project,” he said. “It’s something new, something ambitious — and that’s exactly what I need at this point in my career.”

