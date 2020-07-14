user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Williams: Hungary will 'definitely' suit our 2020 F1 car

Williams: Hungary will 'definitely' suit our 2020 F1 car

  • Published on 14 Jul 2020 13:08
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Claire Williams is confident her team's 2020 car will suit the Hungaroring track, which hosts the third round of the season this weekend.

At the Styrian Grand Prix, Williams escaped the Q1 dropzone for the first time since Brazil 2018, with Russell securing 12th place in the session, only to be promoted up one spot following the application of grid penalties.

Russell asserted that his goal for the race was to score his first championship points, however he slipped off the road and fell to the back of the grid while battling Kevin Magnussen early in the grand prix.

Looking forward to the upcoming race in Hungary, deputy team principal of the Grove-based squad Williams states that she is hopeful the team can enjoy another positive performance, having spent the entirety of the 2019 season at the back of the field.

“Hungary is a  circuit that definitely suits our car,” Williams said. “The engineers are going to have their work cut out analysing the data from this weekend and making sure we optimise where we can.

“Certainly, over the course of the week between race one and race two, a lot of work was done in the factory and here in order to coordinate efforts to work on issues that we unearthed during race one.

“So a lot of work will go on behind the scenes to make sure we optimise the opportunities we'll have.”

Williams commended her team for the lack of errors during the opening two rounds, following on from a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“George's qualifying in race two in Austria was a real shot in the arm for everyone at Williams, and just to see how well everyone in the team is working and the operations here trackside have gone pretty well.

“Very few mistakes have been made and that's quite an impressive achievement considering nobody has bene trackside now for many, many months.”

F1 News Nicholas Latifi George Russell Claire Williams Williams
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 315

    So I started to read this article: Claire Williams is confident ... and so I stopped reading.

    • + 0
    • Jul 14 2020 - 15:22
    • siggy74

      Posts: 169

      Maybe offer reverse points ;p

      At least Williams could score the most :D

      • + 0
      • Jul 14 2020 - 19:41
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,360

      lol it's hard. I really want Williams to do well, but I likewise, feel she is utterly incompetent and unable to successfully manage an F1 team

      • + 0
      • Jul 14 2020 - 20:22

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
Nicholas Latifi
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 2
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (25)
  • Place of b. Toronto, Canada
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar