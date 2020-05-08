Williams: F1 facing 'scary' situation if all 2020 races are cancelled

Claire Williams says Formula 1 is facing a scary situation of losing a handful of teams if racing doesn't get underway in 2020.
The start of the 2020 season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, however F1 recently revealed a plan to get proceedings underway in Austria in just under two months' time.
Zak Brown recently stated that F1 could lose up to four teams due to the financial fallout caused by COVID-19, with Williams mirroring his words, labelling it as a “scary” prospect.
"It is scary that we could lose not just one or two teams, but an awful lot of teams if we don't get back racing," Williams told Sky F1.
"The financial model that we have in our sport means that we are all so reliant upon the money that we receive from the results that we get in the constructors' championship.
"You take that away, and coupled with the fact that sponsorship isn't at the level that it is in Formula 1 at the moment and in sports in general, that makes trying to find a budget to go racing really incredibly difficult."
It is not the first time that Williams has voiced her concerns over the future of F1, as she says that going to races this year is critical for the survival of her team.
Despite the concerns, Williams affirms that the safety of team personnel will take priority when deciding on how to handle upcoming events.
"You have to weigh up the need to go back racing in order to ensure sure your team's survival against the very important reality of ensuring your people remain safe," Williams said.
“For me, at the end of the day, my people are always going to win out. I certainly hope that doesn't cost us our team, but the safety of our people, whether that be returning them to work at Grove or asking them to travel, is going to be absolutely paramount.
"We will certainly not be sending people back racing until it is appropriate to do so. I know that the work F1 are doing, they've been putting an awful lot of time an energy into this to see what they can do in order to take us back racing and to do that safely.
On Thursday, Liberty Media reported an 84% loss in revenue compared to 2019 during the first quarter of the year.
