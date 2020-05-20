user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Latifi suggests F1 should introduce points for pole position

Latifi suggests F1 should introduce points for pole position

  • Published on 20 May 2020 13:10
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 should consider implementing a new rule that sees the pole sitter for a grand prix awarded with points, says Williams' 2020 driver Nicholas Latifi.

Formula 2, the junior series that Latifi has graduated from, awards the driver who claims pole position for the Feature Race with four championship points. 

Last year, F1 introduced a new rule that sees the driver who sets the fastest lap during a race claim an extra point towards their championship tally.

Latifi recognises that although there are very few teams in F1 that have the pace to claim pole position, the achievement becomes all but meaningless if they have a poor start to the grand prix on Sunday.

“I think for sure there should be points given out for qualifying,” Latifi told Sky F1 during an Instagram Live. “At least two points, kind of like they do for pole position for Formula 2.

“I think in F2 they give out too many points, four points is quite a lot. But one thing I never really liked about F1 is that yes, there has been dominance from teams always, that's how it has been.

“You're going to get the same cars on pole, but sometimes you get the pole position and everyone makes such a big deal out of Saturday, the qualifying day. But in reality, if you get a bad start, it means absolutely nothing.

“I think qualifying is one of the most difficult parts of racing in general. And if you get on pole, you should be awarded for that in my opinion. So I'd say give at least two points for pole positions.”

'Reverse grids would be quite cool in F1'

Formula 2 also hosts two races per weekend, with the second 'Sprint Race' event seeing the top eight finishers from the previous race start from reverse order.

Latifi states that having reverse grids in Formula 1 would only add to the excitement of a weekend, as they usually produce an unpredictable situation.

“That would be cool, it would only add to the excitement of a race weekend,” Latifi said. “Reverse grids in Formula 2, having taken part in a lot of them, they're really fun, chaotic and unpredictable.

“They always throw something up that no one expects so I think that would be quite cool. Maybe even a larger portion of reverse grid, in F2 it's only the top eight. 

“In F1, as there is a bigger disparity between car performances, it would be cool to have something even better. Top ten, top 15 or why not just flip the whole grid around completely!” 

F1 News Nicholas Latifi Williams
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 34

    Being a Williams driver, that's a very selfless proposal.

    • + 1
    • May 20 2020 - 13:22
  • f1dave

    Posts: 751

    With his immense experience in F1 I'm sure his suggestions will be heeded by the rule makers.

    • + 2
    • May 20 2020 - 15:42
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 397

    ermm, interesting idea but it would imo permit (very slightly) slower cars to win races, introducing more 'chance' into every race which Im not sure is within the spirit of racing.. Anyways - hats off to him for making suggestions, young kid with lots of ideas.....

    • + 0
    • May 21 2020 - 09:45

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
Nicholas Latifi
  • Team Williams
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country CA
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Toronto, CA
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar