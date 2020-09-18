user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
'A lot of synergy' between Williams and Dorilton Capital - Roberts

'A lot of synergy' between Williams and Dorilton Capital - Roberts

  • Published on 18 Sep 2020 10:33
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Acting team principal Simon Roberts has remarked his confidence in Williams' new owner Dorilton Capital, claiming he has been very impressed by the new owner's involvement within the team within it's opening couple of week's ownership.

It was announced last month that the US-based equity firm was to take over the team whilst earlier in the year, the Williams family bid farewell to the team after over four decades within the sport.

Roberts, who joined the team last May, took over from Claire Williams to become acting team principal after the Italian Grand Prix, and will remain in the position until the end of the year.

Speaking recently to Autosport, Roberts said he was impressed by the involvement and interest from Dorilton Capital within the last couple of weeks.

He noted how both businesses, despite being from vastly different backgrounds, hold similarities such as strategy and taking risks, which will allow both parties move towards better results in F1 in the coming years.

“They've been around in the factory for just over a couple of weeks now,” said Roberts of the new owners.

“So I've spent quite a bit of time with them. And we're looking at all of it, we're reviewing everything, they're really interested in what we do. This is all new to them, which is great.

“There are quite a lot of similarities, which I hadn't appreciated until I talked to them about the competitiveness in the financial world - which I don't really understand!

“But there's a lot of translation in thinking, and strategy and risk and stuff like that, all the things that we think we're great at in F1, they have quite an insight into. So there's quite a lot of synergy there.”

F1 News Claire Williams Frank Williams Williams
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 341

    Yeeaaa boi

    • + 0
    • Sep 18 2020 - 10:47
  • f1ski

    Posts: 720

    Brown noser

    • + 0
    • Sep 18 2020 - 15:22
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,472

    Well, I hope is true. But until they start getting results better to keep quiet, keep expectations low

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2020 - 00:31

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
324
2
Red Bull Racing
173
3
Racing Point
107
4
McLaren
106
5
Renault
83
6
Ferrari
66
7
Alpha Tauri
53
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
4
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Claire Williams
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jul 21 1976 (44)
  • Place of b. Windsor, Berkshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar