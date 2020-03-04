Non-Ferrari powered F1 teams protest against FIA's Ferrari investigation

All seven non-Ferrari powered Formula 1 teams have released a joint statement voicing their lack of satisfaction over the FIA's investigation into Ferrari's power unit.
Last week, it was announced that the FIA had ended its inquiry into the Ferrari power unit from 2019, stating that a settlement, which would remain secret, had been reached between the two parties.
The statement that has been released on Wednesday morning is signed by Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, AlphaTauri, Racing Point and Williams.
It reads: “We, the undersigned teams, were surprised and shocked by the FIA’s statement of Friday 28 February regarding the conclusion of its investigation into the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Power Unit.
“An international sporting regulator has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.
“After months of investigations that were undertaken by the FIA only following queries raised by other teams, we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter.
“Therefore, we hereby state publicly our shared commitment to pursue full and proper disclosure in this matter, to ensure that our sport treats all competitors fairly and equally. We do so on behalf of the fans, the participants and the stakeholders of Formula One.
“In addition, we reserve our rights to seek legal redress, within the FIA’s due process and before the competent courts.”
Alfa Romeo and Haas, who receive power units from Ferrari, are unsurprisingly absent from the declaration.
Ferrari caught the eye of its competitors last year when it held a clear power advantage, leading to question marks over the legality of its power unit.
A technical directive was issued to the teams towards the end of the year following an enquiry from Red Bull, which affirmed that any interfering with the fuel-flow meter to exceed the maximum permitted fuel flow would be against the rules.
Ferrari denied that it had altered its unit following its introduction. Its six-event run of pole positions came to an end following the directive's inception in the US, and it failed to bag a pole position in the next rounds in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.
The secrecy over the outcome of the FIA's investigation has led to suggestions that the Ferrari power unit was not 100% legal at times during the 2019 season.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,210
Hopefully this does something. I still can't believe that a secret settlement was reached. It's so preposterous. Especially if Ferrari happens to be innocent of wrongdoing.
Manto02
Posts: 53
Imo the agreement could possibly be: we, ferrari, know something fishy that can heavily affect the results of world championship 201X, so even if we had illegal parts in the power unit for 2019 we will not be disqualified
Snooky
Posts: 11
I think it’s more “we showed you everything, you weren’t clever enough to stop it, how silly do you want to look?” Embarrassing for the FIA to take this long to work it out, if they did at all, while letting Ferrari continue through the season spending money on development and not stopping them sooner
Dert38
Posts: 185
Waiting same for DAS... merc definitely sick of coronavirus...
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
Won't happen mate - most teams will be working out if they can adopt same this year. I believe Merc been cleared of any wrong doing,
f1dave
Posts: 732
Who couldn't see something like this coming because . . . Ferrari.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,190
Nothing would come out this protest. Its a formality by teams, to use it as a bargaining chip for a future possible scenario of similar backdrop.
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
Remember the massive smoke that followed out of their garage........it was clear to me something was different with the horse, but that doesn't mean they are guilty of cheating......whet is outrageous is the confidential nature of the settlement - it totally smacks of a cover up and whoever thought that was a goof idea is plain cuckoo. If anything its done more to stoke the story.
Dert38
Posts: 185
Smoke there, on-run changeable suspension there. Competitive sense is exactly the same. "Grey zones", legit solutions which however look "unfair" for rivals only. But I should admit powerful engine "jet" engine looks natural and cool, but 2-axe steering wheel? It's a stupid absurd solution, as no need of 2 AXES like in 3D flying plane for properly controlling 2D car! I'd even call Merc and RB KLOWNS with this complaint.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,962
I mean, I cannot fault them. Fact is that the FIA, in particular, doesn't help this by not informing the press or even other teams about their findings. It's easy for them to say "well whatever, we gave them a spoon over the knuckles, 'sides our extra fuel flow sensor will help anyway", but the other teams will wanna know. The Honda and Renault teams, in particular, will lust for blood if it could alter the outcome of valuable points.