Robert Jozef Kubica is a Polish racing driver who was born in Krakow on 7 December 1984. After an absence of more than eight years, he made his comeback in Formula 1 in 2019.
Kubica was sold from an early age to driving off-road cars and karts. The Pole had a very successful kart career in which he won the Junior Monaco Kart-Cup. He also came fourth in the European and World karting championships.
In 2000 the Pole tested a Formula Renault car. At the first race om the Formula Renault Championship he immediately scored a pole position. After this, he switched to the Formula 3 Euroseries and scored a victory in 2003. He finished second in the Macau Grand Prix in 2004. His breakthrough came in 2005 when he took the title for Epsilon Euskadi in the World Series by Renault 3.5 championship. With four wins and eleven podiums, the Pole was untouchable. In the same year he became a test driver at Renault.
In 2006 Kubica made his debut in Formula 1 for Sauber. In his third race, he scored a podium in Italy. Less than a year later the Pole in Canada looked death in the eye for the first time, but only twelve months later he won his only Formula 1 race. Kubica switched from BMW to Renault in 2010 and scored 136 points. With podiums in Australia, Monaco and Belgium, the team showed that it had potential. On 6 February 2011, Kubica was seriously injured in a rally accident. The Pole was in a critical condition in the hospital for a long time, and there were even fears about the amputation of his arm. Kubica recovered and had the opportunity to test in an old Renault in Valencia in early 2017. The Pole fought his way back and became a test driver at Williams in 2018, before starting as a Grand Prix driver in 2019.
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Alfa Romeo opted to fit his car with a new power unit and gearbox. The Italian's q...
Robert Kubica admits he is not sure what his racing plans are for 2020, as Williams gears up to make a decision on its 2020 line-up. George Russell, who is currently in his roo...
Robert Kubica says he was happy with the balance of his car despite the 1.3 second gap he had to Williams teammate George Russell at the end of qualifying. Kubica has not yet o...
Robert Kubica admits that he has mixed feelings after picking up his and Williams' first points of the 2019 season at the German Grand Prix. The Pole crossed the finish lin...
Williams driver George Russell said that his first home Grand Prix was a brilliant experience and that he was not expecting the level of support that he received from the fans. ...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams affirms that there are no plans to replace Robert Kubica before the end of the 2019 season. Rumours in recent weeks have suggeste...
Williams driver Robert Kubica believes that the risks taken for battling for last place are different than those for other positions further up the grid. The Polish driver has ...
Robert Kubica's sponsors PKN Orlen have denied that it is set to pull itself from the Williams team amid its current struggles. Kubica too has had his own troubles, as he h...
Robert Kubica says that a lack of grip saw him struggle throughout the 71 laps of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Pole crossed the line last of the runners and was almos...
Robert Kubica says the young drivers of today have more opportunities when it comes to learning the sport technically compared to years gone by. Kubica referred to his Wil...
George Russell was hoping that Williams wouldn't bring a halt to his encounter with teammate Robert Kubica during the French Grand Prix. The two battled at the back of the ...
Nicholas Latifi will take over Robert Kubica's driving duties during the first free practice session in Canada this weekend. Latifi confirmed in Barcelona earlier this year...
Robert Kubica believes he can be content with his performance at the Monaco Grand Prix despite finishing 18th. Kubica had a strong start to the race, moving up a couple of posi...
Williams senior race engineer Dave Robson is convinced that the Grove outfit managed to improve the performance of the FW42 last time out in Barcelona. The FW42 has been partic...
George Russell says Williams will introduce a number of "exciting" parts at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. The Grove squad has endured a tough start to the 20...
Williams' Robert Kubica believes that his pace since he made his F1 comeback at this season's opening round in Melbourne is "much better than it looks" as Will...
George Russell believes Williams endured its toughest weekend of the 2019 season in Azerbaijan. The Grove squad has had a rough opening four races to the year, as it is unable ...
Robert Kubica will start the Azerbaijan Grand from the pit lane, Williams has confirmed. Kubica crashed heavily during qualifying on Saturday, hitting the barriers at Turn 8 at...
Robert Kubica is in no danger of missing out on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, as Williams confirms that it will be able to fir his car with spare parts. Kubica crashed h...
Robert Kubica believes that Williams will be too far behind the rest of the field this weekend to take advantage of any carnage that occurs in front of it. The last two races i...
Robert Kubica says the problems that Williams is currently facing don't boil down to a "one-man issue". Paddy Lowe left the Grove squad earlier this year aft...
Robert Kubica says that the Williams FW42, which has so far been a handful in 2019, "feels a bit different" in China. Williams has emerged as the grid's backmarke...
Williams' George Russell insists that the team must avoid any drastic changes that may be implemented in the hope of turning around the team after a dismal start to its 2019...
Robert Kubica says that the problems that Williams is facing in 2019 are less complicated than those it suffered from last season. Williams has found itself as the grid's b...
The Bahrain Grand Prix was another sorry affair for Williams and Robert Kubica, as the Pole affirmed that he was hampered by strong tyre degradation during the race. Willi...
Despite finishing once again at the bottom of the field, the Williams duo of Robert Kubica and George Russell enjoyed some head to head battles with each other during Sunday'...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Williams' Robert Kubica feels he is driving a "completely different" car to teammate George Russell after finishing a second down on his rookie teammate in today&#...
Robert Kubica says that he must stay away from kerbs at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix due to Williams' lack of spare parts. The Grove squad's season got o...
The different nature of the Bahrain International Circuit to Albert Park will offer Williams fresh challenges this weekend, says Robert Kubica. The Grove squad struggled at the...
Robert Kubica has credited his own desire to improve as a driver for bringing him back to Formula 1. The Pole completed a sensational return last weekend in Australia, taking p...
Robert Kubica is remaining positive despite a difficult first race back as a full-time driver. The Pole started his first Grand Prix since 2010 on Sunday, but had a difficult s...
Robert Kubica concedes that the mood in the Williams camp is compromised following a difficult opening day to the 2019 Formula 1 season. Following pre-season testing, it was ex...
Robert Kubica believes that F1's new rule that will award a driver with one point if he sets the fastest lap and finishes inside the top ten could create some "strange ...
Robert Kubica is aiming to enjoy his "second debut" in Formula 1 at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend. Kubica makes his full-time comeback after a rally crash in...
Robert Kubica says that adapting mentally following his life-threatening rally crash in 2011 was the toughest part of his recovery. Kubica was involved in a major accident at t...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Robert Kubica says that Williams only covered 20% of their target of laps during the Barcelona tests. The Williams driver only managed 15 laps on a long run when he expecte...
Williams F1 rookie George Russell believes that the Grove based team is currently heading up the rear of the field during Thursday's testing in Barcelona. The team have been...
Robert Kubica is hoping that Williams will be able to "play" with its 2019 car at the final two days of testing this week. The Grove squad is on the backfoot after it...
Carlos Sainz has topped the morning session from day six of testing, as Sebastian Vettel's outing ended in the barriers. Ferrari reported that the German's crash w...
The first week of pre-season testing is done and dusted, with the second test set to get underway on Tuesday. Teams will be aiming to clock up more mileage and turn up the pace...
Williams is conducting a filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday, as it uses the opportunity for extra mileage after the first week of testing. The team's 2019 ch...
George Russell says that he is "proud" of his Williams team for pulling an all-nighter in order to get the car built and set-up so that they could get running in Barce...
Robert Kubica says that the Williams team built the FW42 five times faster than normal as it rushed to get it ready for on-track action in Barcelona. Williams took to the track...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
The Williams FW42 will arrive in the Barcelona paddock early Wednesday morning, according to the team. The Grove squad has missed out on the opening two days of runn...
Sergey Sirotkin is on the verge of signing a deal to coming Renault's third driver, GPToday.net understands. The Russian driver made his debut with Williams last year, but ...
Williams has released rendered images of its 2019 car, the FW42. The Grove squad launched its 2019 livery at an event earlier this week, where it also confirmed its new title sp...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has warned that Williams' recovery will take a long time as it looks to bounce back from the lows of 2018. The Grove outfit&n...
Fernando Alonso says that it is not easy to say if he would have won the Formula 1 world championship over the last two years with Ferrari. Alonso left the Scuderia outfit at th...
Robert Kubica has offered praise to teammate George Russell as he prepares for his return to Formula 1 in 2019. The Pole makes his return after spending a year as Williams&...
Williams' 2019 driver Robert Kubica says he will remain cautious about the season that awaits the team in 2019. Williams is desperate to return competitiveness after a ...
Robert Kubica believes that staying in Formula 1 for the long term will be his most difficult task upon his return this year. Kubica will race with Williams following eight year...
Former Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin has found a drive for the 2019 season and will compete in the remainder of the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship superseason with SMP R...
Technical Chief of Williams Racing Paddy Lowe believes the exposure that new driver Geroge Russell is recieving from Mercedes is a good thing for the 2019 driver. Russell, ...
Former Grand Prix driver Karun Chandhok says that Robert Kubica's return to Formula 1 is a "great human story". Kubica will make his full-time return after seven y...
Williams' chief technical officer Paddy Lowe says he has no concerns that Robert Kubica's injuries will hamper his efforts upon his return to Formula 1. Kubica was&...
Robert Kubica says that he is expecting to be more like a rookie rather than a Grand Prix winner and a contester of five Formula 1 seasons this year. The Pole makes his full-ti...
Racing Point-bound Lance Stroll has backed Pole Robert Kubica to boost Williams up the grid. The 34-year-old was confirmed as a 2019 Williams driver during the Abu Dhabi Grand P...
Williams' chief technical officer Paddy Lowe says that the team has been making up the numbers for years, and admits that he doesn't know when it will complete its turna...
Williams' chief technical officer Paddy Lowe says that Robert Kubica's impact is already being felt at the Grove squad, as he knows how the system works. Kubica wi...
Robert Kubica says that it wasn't easy to say no to a 'very interesting' opportunity in 2019. The Pole will make a full-time return to Formula 1, having been out of ...
Williams chief technical officer says it is a shame teams can't have more than two drivers in light of Sergey Sirotkin's departure. The Russian has been ousted in favour...
Valtteri Bottas believes that Williams' fresh driver line-up for 2019 will help it bounce back towards the front of the field. The Grove squad endured a miserable 2018 seaso...
George Russell says he is excited about the prospect of going up against Robert Kubica at Williams next year. The Briton will compete in his maiden Formula 1 season, signing for...
George Russell says that he is ready to embrace the world of Formula 1. The Briton will make his debut for Williams next season, gaining the seat following his impressive junior...
Alexander Albon has chosen #23 as his permanent Formula 1 race number. At the start of a driver's career in the series, they pick a number that will stay on their car throug...
Axed Formula 1 driver Sergey Sirotkin is aiming to return to the sport in 2020. The Russian driver competed in the 2018 season with Williams but suffered a tough year after...
After what was a disastrous 2018 campaign for Williams, its chief technical officer Paddy Lowe has said he believes the team has managed to turn around their fortunes. This come...
