user icon
icon


‹ Back to F1 drivers

F1 Drivers 2019 - Robert Kubica

link-icon
Robert Kubica

88 PL Robert Kubica

Robert Jozef Kubica is a Polish racing driver who was born in Krakow on 7 December 1984. After an absence of more than eight years, he made his comeback in Formula 1 in 2019.

The beginning of Robert Kubica's career

Kubica was sold from an early age to driving off-road cars and karts. The Pole had a very successful kart career in which he won the Junior Monaco Kart-Cup. He also came fourth in the European and World karting championships.

In 2000 the Pole tested a Formula Renault car. At the first race om the Formula Renault Championship he immediately scored a pole position. After this, he switched to the Formula 3 Euroseries and scored a victory in 2003. He finished second in the Macau Grand Prix in 2004. His breakthrough came in 2005 when he took the title for Epsilon Euskadi in the World Series by Renault 3.5 championship. With four wins and eleven podiums, the Pole was untouchable. In the same year he became a test driver at Renault.

Robert Kubica's debut in Formula 1

In 2006 Kubica made his debut in Formula 1 for Sauber. In his third race, he scored a podium in Italy. Less than a year later the Pole in Canada looked death in the eye for the first time, but only twelve months later he won his only Formula 1 race. Kubica switched from BMW to Renault in 2010 and scored 136 points. With podiums in Australia, Monaco and Belgium, the team showed that it had potential. On 6 February 2011, Kubica was seriously injured in a rally accident. The Pole was in a critical condition in the hospital for a long time, and there were even fears about the amputation of his arm. Kubica recovered and had the opportunity to test in an old Renault in Valencia in early 2017. The Pole fought his way back and became a test driver at Williams in 2018, before starting as a Grand Prix driver in 2019.

  • Team Williams
  • Points 1
  • Podiums 0
  • Wereldkampioen
  • Grand Prix participated 13
  • Country Poland
  • Date of birth Dec 7 1984 (34)
  • Place of birth Krakau
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.83 m

Foto gallery

Latest news

Carriere Robert Kubica

  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Williams
    88
  • F1
    Williams
    2018
  • F1
    Williams
    2017
  • F1
    Renault
    2017

Statistics Robert Kubica

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    0
  • Total races
    13
  • Total races with points
    1
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    11
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    8
  • Average points per grandprix
    0
  • Average starting position
    19
  • Average finish position
    17
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    10

Recent results of Robert Kubica

Load all results

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?
show sidebar