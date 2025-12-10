Williams have launched an interactive campaign allowing fans to choose the team’s livery for winter testing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The team invited supporters to vote on several design themes, each reflecting a different chapter in Williams’ history. Team principal James Vowles said the initiative fits the team’s philosophy of strengthening its bond with fans while presenting a fresh visual identity for the new campaign.

The special fan-voted livery will be used during both winter tests in Barcelona and Bahrain. It will not replace the race livery, but Williams hope the project will boost engagement and create anticipation around their 2025 challenger.

“The Fans Are Part of Our Rebuild”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vowles said the idea came from the desire to involve supporters more closely in the team’s rebuild. “The fans are part of our journey and our rebuild. Giving them a chance to choose our test livery is a way of saying thank you.”

He added that the response so far has been overwhelming. “We have received thousands of votes already. The passion is incredible. It shows how much people care about this team.”

Vowles believes such initiatives make the sport more accessible. “Formula 1 sometimes feels distant. Projects like this bring the fans inside the team.”

Albon Excited About Fresh Look

Alexander Albon welcomed the concept, saying he enjoys seeing the team experiment with new ideas. “Test liveries can be fun. They give you a different identity for a few days,” he told F1 TV. “If the fans choose something bold, even better.”

Albon said he hopes the winning design reflects Williams’ heritage while also feeling modern. “We have a great history, but we are also building something new. The livery can show both.”

He added that a fan-driven design creates positive energy before the competitive season begins. “It gives people a sense of ownership. They feel part of our story.”

Williams Looking to Build Momentum

The team believe that small gestures like this strengthen their brand as they continue to rebuild their competitiveness. Williams have invested heavily in facilities, data systems and technical staff, with Vowles steering the project into its next phase.

The fan-voted livery is one of several off-track initiatives designed to modernise the organisation. “We are trying to open the doors wider,” Vowles said. “Williams has always had a special place in F1, and we want to reconnect with that heritage in a fresh way.”

Anticipation Builds Ahead of 2026

Fans will see the chosen livery on track for the first time in February, when pre-season testing begins. While Williams continue to focus on improving their performance, the special design adds a layer of excitement to the build-up.

Whether the winning concept is classic, futuristic or bold, one thing is certain: Williams will begin 2025 with a look chosen by the people who support them most.