Claire Williams confident her team will stay in F1

Claire Williams confident her team will stay in F1

  • Published on 01 Jun 2020 09:08
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Claire Williams is confident that the team will “find the investment we need” amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the Grove-based squad. 

She has assured fans that the Williams name continues in Formula 1, despite the possibility of the team bring partly or wholly sold. 

It is no secret that Williams has been struggling financially for a number of years due to poor performance. Last week, it terminated their sponsorship arrangement with ROKiT, with the company rumoured to be out of business. 

The financial results of Williams outfit were recently released, with the team suffering an operating loss of £13 million in 2019. 

MOREWilliams set for new livery following ROKiT split

MORERussell: Great to see teams 'looking to the future' with driver line-ups

The coronavirus pandemic has also put the team under a lot of pressure, hence the decision to appraise potential offers to buy the team. 

Claire Williams told the Guardian: “I have every confidence that we will find the investment that we need.

"We’re making this decision to source inward investment in order to help us achieve everything that we want to, to help us fulfil all the plans that we’ve been putting into place and to drive us even further forward.

"It’s absolutely the right day to be doing this in Williams’s history. There’s a huge value in the Williams brand. It is loved by sports fans both in and out of F1, and I think it stands for something. I’m sure that any investor would recognise that.”

Williams went on to explain that the team has only had a couple of bad years, and suggested that there is no reason to suggest that this collapse had been on the cards for years prior. 

“We’ve had two bad years,” she said “Any team can have two bad years and it’s what you do as a result of those two bad years and learn from your mistakes and pull yourself up.

“To say that Williams has been in a long-term spiral of decline is probably slightly exaggerated or erroneous.”

F1 News Williams
