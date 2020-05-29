Williams set for new livery following ROKiT split

Williams is set to reveal a brand new livery ahead of the 2020 season following the announcement that it has parted ways with ROKiT.

ROKiT joined forces with Williams as a title sponsor in 2019 after the Grove-based squad's five year deal with Martini came to an end.

The team has endured a handful of difficult seasons and spent the entire 2019 campaign competing at the rear of the field, accumulating one point during the year.

2020 saw the team introduce a new livery with more red featured and an enhanced 'ROKiT' logo that moved from the engine cover in 2019 to the sidepod in 2020.

However, this design is set to be altered in light of Friday's news, and will be revealed before racing is expected to begin in July.

"Obviously the livery is something that we've got to look at when we go racing again, hopefully in July," deputy team principal Claire Williams said, as quoted by Crash.net.

"F1 has put a marker in the sand for 5 July. We will unveil our new livery before we hit the race track.”

'Too early to guess new names'

The announcement that Williams parted ways with ROKiT came as part of a 'new strategic direction' that could see the team sold to another party going forward.

However, Claire Williams insists that it's too early to guess at what the team could be called if it succeeds in securing a deal.

“It’s too early probably to hypothesise on what the team could and couldn’t be called,” she said. “I think the Williams family would certainly always like to see the Williams name in Formula 1.

“It certainly doesn’t mean that this team won’t continue to race for many years to come. This for us is about securing the future of our team and making sure that we have a successful future to the generation of inward investment.”