Williams set for new livery following ROKiT split

Williams set for new livery following ROKiT split

  • Published on 29 May 2020 12:54
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams is set to reveal a brand new livery ahead of the 2020 season following the announcement that it has parted ways with ROKiT.

ROKiT joined forces with Williams as a title sponsor in 2019 after the Grove-based squad's five year deal with Martini came to an end.

The team has endured a handful of difficult seasons and spent the entire 2019 campaign competing at the rear of the field, accumulating one point during the year.

Russell: Great to see teams 'looking to the future' with driver line-ups

Latifi aiming to push Russell 'as soon as possible'

 

2020 saw the team introduce a new livery with more red featured and an enhanced 'ROKiT' logo that moved from the engine cover in 2019 to the sidepod in 2020.

However, this design is set to be altered in light of Friday's news, and will be revealed before racing is expected to begin in July.

"Obviously the livery is something that we've got to look at when we go racing again, hopefully in July," deputy team principal Claire Williams said, as quoted by Crash.net.

"F1 has put a marker in the sand for 5 July. We will unveil our new livery before we hit the race track.”

'Too early to guess new names'

The announcement that Williams parted ways with ROKiT came as part of a 'new strategic direction' that could see the team sold to another party going forward.

However, Claire Williams insists that it's too early to guess at what the team could be called if it succeeds in securing a deal.

“It’s too early probably to hypothesise on what the team could and couldn’t be called,” she said. “I think the Williams family would certainly always like to see the Williams name in Formula 1.

“It certainly doesn’t mean that this team won’t continue to race for many years to come. This for us is about securing the future of our team and making sure that we have a successful future to the generation of inward investment.”

F1 News Claire Williams Williams
Replies (0)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 412

    Had to happen at some point - needs major investment/deep pockets a-la 'RP' to compete with the manufacturers. Hopefully exciting times ahead for the team.

    • + 0
    • May 29 2020 - 13:05
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 273

    Brabham, Lotus... there teams are gone now.

    If Williams gone we will always remember Frank, Patrick, Adrian or Guy for making these fantastic cars and not watching another embarrased moments. If the sales is the only way this team, whatever named, to survive, let's do this.

    Minardi is a great example of continuing work under different name with some good results behind and ahead.

    • + 0
    • May 29 2020 - 13:18
  • edmond.horsten

    Posts: 12

    F

    • + 1
    • May 29 2020 - 14:35
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,109

    I mean, I'm not exactly a Williams fan, but it does hurt right in my meow-meow to see this happen. :(

    • + 0
    • May 29 2020 - 17:15
  • siggy74

    Posts: 148

    Maybe a Chinese company ;p
    Not many others, going to come forward...

    The sale details " Bottom less pit, requires millions to fill" " And super fast Milk float designed for 2020"

    Think we knew this was in the offing when Padddddyyyy Lowe joined... Rob smedley had the right idea... sinking ship...

    When the atmosphere is so bad.... That when a boss arrives at work, every one stops being happy.... And wants to get out the door quick as ;p
    That gives you an idea of how great, working for this team is ;p

    • + 0
    • May 29 2020 - 18:27

