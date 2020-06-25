user icon
Williams set to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

  • Published on 25 Jun 2020 12:14
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams will unveil its new livery for the 2020 season on Friday, one week before the season-opening race in Austria.

Earlier this year, Williams launched the car before pre-season testing and ran with the original colours during the six-day Barcelona test.

However, the Grove-based squad has since split with its title sponsor ROKiT, who is rumoured to be in talks with Mercedes over a sponsorship deal.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams stated that a new livery would be unveiled following the loss of ROKiT, who joined the team as a title sponsor in 2019.

Williams teased the car livery via an online message as its drivers getting a look at the car, with Nicholas Latifi and George Russell labelling it as “sharp” and “smart”.

On Williams' website, photoshopped images of new driver suits have been added, consisting of light blue and white, without the ROKiT logo and the colour red that accompanied it. 

At pre-season testing earlier this year, Williams showed signs of progression following a difficult 2019 campaign, where it amassed a single point over the 21 races.

Williams failed to keep up with its competitors and was stuck competing alone at the back of the field throughout the year.

Latifi, who came second in the FIA Formula 2 championship, will make his debut in F1 next weekend while Russell returns for a second season. 

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,193

    Will they release another horror for our eyes like the one what they brought upon the world in 2019? Another Lovecraftian thing of terror, to scare sponsors into covering it up before our eyes melt?

    • + 0
    • Jun 25 2020 - 12:31
    • xoya

      Posts: 545

      For me, the horror one was this year's Rokit livery, but beauty is in the eyes of beholder. :)

      • + 0
      • Jun 25 2020 - 15:17

