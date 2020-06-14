Who's racing in the final Virtual Grand Prix?

The final Virtual Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, as F1 rounds out the championship due to the fast-approaching real season.

For the race on Sunday, five current F1 drivers will take to the grid for the Canadian Virtual Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas takes up a spot in the Mercedes and is joined by colleagues Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Drivers from other racing series will also take part, as well as celebrities and YouTube personalities.

The event will take place at 18:00 BST and will be streamed across Formula 1's social media platforms.

You can check out the full driver line-up below;