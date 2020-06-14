user icon
Who's racing in the final Virtual Grand Prix?

Who's racing in the final Virtual Grand Prix?

  • Published on 14 Jun 2020 10:05
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The final Virtual Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, as F1 rounds out the championship due to the fast-approaching real season.

For the race on Sunday, five current F1 drivers will take to the grid for the Canadian Virtual Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas takes up a spot in the Mercedes and is joined by colleagues Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Drivers from other racing series will also take part, as well as celebrities and YouTube personalities. 

The event will take place at 18:00 BST and will be streamed across Formula 1's social media platforms.

You can check out the full driver line-up below;

 

Team
 		 Driver
 		 Driver
 
Mercedes
 		 Valtteri Bottas
 		 Esteban Gutierrez
 
Ferrari
 		 Callum Ilott
 		 Gianluca Petecof
 
Red Bull
 		 Alexander Albon
 		 Jon Olsson
 
McLaren
 		 Nicholas Hamilton
 		 Benjamin Daly
 
Renault
 		 Guanyu Zhou
 		 Caio Collet
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Pierre Gasly
 		 Simon Neil
 
Racing Point
 		 David Schumacher
 		 Ted-Jan Bloemen
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Juan Manuel Correa
 		 Aarava
 
Haas
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pietro Fittipaldi
 
Williams
 		 George Russell
 		 Nicholas Latifi
F1 News Valtteri Bottas Pierre Gasly Nicholas Latifi Alexander Albon George Russell Mercedes Williams Red Bull Racing Alpha Tauri
Trending news

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

