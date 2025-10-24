user icon
Sainz Understands McLaren’s ‘Papaya Rules’: “They Want to Keep Verstappen Under Control”

  • Published on 24 Oct 2025 11:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Carlos Sainz says he understands why McLaren continues to enforce its so-called Papaya Rules — internal team orders that remain in place even after securing the constructors’ title. According to the Spaniard, the team’s strict approach has one clear motive: to contain Max Verstappen

McLaren Under Pressure from Verstappen 

The Red Bull driver has been rapidly closing the gap to the McLaren duo. Over the last four races, Verstappen has clawed back 64 points from championship leader Oscar Piastri. With just five races left, the title fight remains a three-way battle between Piastri, Lando Norris, and Verstappen. 

What Are the Papaya Rules? 

McLaren’s “Papaya Rules” — named after the team’s iconic orange livery — ensure harmony between its drivers. In Monza, Piastri was told to let Norris through after a slow pit stop, as the team deemed it unfair for him to stay ahead. Later, in Singapore, Norris made contact with his teammate, prompting McLaren to impose internal penalties to prevent a repeat. 

Sainz: “McLaren Can’t Afford Chaos” 

The former McLaren driver, now racing for Williams, told F1.com he fully understands the reasoning behind these rules: 

“It depends on how dominant the team is,” said Sainz. “During the Mercedes years, they were so far ahead that they could afford to let their drivers fight each other. But when the title can go to another team or driver, you have to be careful. Even if the team doesn’t say it out loud, they want that drivers’ championship.” 

Keeping the Drivers Under Control 

Sainz added that McLaren’s goal is to keep both of its stars focused — and to protect the team’s broader ambitions. 

“It doesn’t matter who the rival is — whether it’s me, Verstappen, or Leclerc — if there’s a championship on the line, you want to control your drivers. You want both of them fighting for the title, but not at the expense of the team.”

With only 14 points separating Piastri and Norris, and Verstappen lurking just behind, McLaren’s challenge will be maintaining that balance — keeping internal peace while holding off one of the most relentless drivers Formula 1 has ever seen. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,311
  • Podiums 28
  • Grand Prix 228
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile
