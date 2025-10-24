Sainz Understands McLaren’s ‘Papaya Rules’: “They Want to Keep Verstappen Under Control”

Carlos Sainz says he understands why McLaren continues to enforce its so-called Papaya Rules — internal team orders that remain in place even after securing the constructors’ title. According to the Spaniard, the team’s strict approach has one clear motive: to contain Max Verstappen.

McLaren Under Pressure from Verstappen

The Red Bull driver has been rapidly closing the gap to the McLaren duo. Over the last four races, Verstappen has clawed back 64 points from championship leader Oscar Piastri. With just five races left, the title fight remains a three-way battle between Piastri, Lando Norris, and Verstappen.

What Are the Papaya Rules?

McLaren’s “Papaya Rules” — named after the team’s iconic orange livery — ensure harmony between its drivers. In Monza, Piastri was told to let Norris through after a slow pit stop, as the team deemed it unfair for him to stay ahead. Later, in Singapore, Norris made contact with his teammate, prompting McLaren to impose internal penalties to prevent a repeat.

Sainz: “McLaren Can’t Afford Chaos”

The former McLaren driver, now racing for Williams, told F1.com he fully understands the reasoning behind these rules:

“It depends on how dominant the team is,” said Sainz. “During the Mercedes years, they were so far ahead that they could afford to let their drivers fight each other. But when the title can go to another team or driver, you have to be careful. Even if the team doesn’t say it out loud, they want that drivers’ championship.”

Keeping the Drivers Under Control

Sainz added that McLaren’s goal is to keep both of its stars focused — and to protect the team’s broader ambitions.

“It doesn’t matter who the rival is — whether it’s me, Verstappen, or Leclerc — if there’s a championship on the line, you want to control your drivers. You want both of them fighting for the title, but not at the expense of the team.”

With only 14 points separating Piastri and Norris, and Verstappen lurking just behind, McLaren’s challenge will be maintaining that balance — keeping internal peace while holding off one of the most relentless drivers Formula 1 has ever seen.