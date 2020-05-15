user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris in a win-win situation with Ricciardo as teammate - Russell

Norris in a win-win situation with Ricciardo as teammate - Russell

  • Published on 15 May 2020 09:02
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

George Russell believes Daniel Ricciardo's swap to McLaren is a “win-win” situation for Lando Norris, who will gain from being alongside a proven race winner in Formula 1.

On Thursday, McLaren announced that Ricciardo would join the team in 2021, replacing Carlos Sainz who takes up the vacant seat at Ferrari left by the departing Sebastian Vettel.

Ricciardo's decision to leave Renault comes just over a year since he made his first start for the Enstone-based outfit at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

Last year, McLaren emerged as the clear leaders in the midfield battle while Renault slipped behind, ending the season fifth place in the constructors' championship, 54 points down on McLaren.

Speaking about all the recent driver market movements, Russell says that it is a great situation for F1, as another young driver will move up to the front of the field. 

“I think it's great, to be honest,” Russell said on Instagram Live with Sky F1. “Mixing things up, it's great for the fans, it's great for the media, they love that.

“It's obviously great for the young guns of F1, seeing Carlos joining Ferrari, you've now got Ferrari [with] two youngsters, Red Bull with two youngsters and Lando there at McLaren.”

Russell added that Norris will “relish” the challenge of facing Ricciardo, and will benefit from having a fast, experienced teammate alongside him.

“Daniel going to McLaren is going to be good for Lando, I think he's going to relish that challenge. Having someone that's a really strong teammate next to you, I think Lando is in a bit of a win-win situation there, so that's great for him. So it's exciting for the future of the sport.”

Russell: New Ferrari, McLaren line-ups could remain unchanged for years 

With the average age of Ferrari's 2021 driver line-up being 23.5, Russell says that the Italian squad's roster could remain unchanged for up to seven years going forward.

Similarly, he affirms that McLaren's upcoming change to its line-up could see Ricciardo and Norris partner each other well into the 2020s.

“It took me by surprise a little bit to start with, but it all makes sense,” the Williams driver said. “With the likes of Ferrari, [they've] got to start looking towards the future with Charles and Carlos, that could potentially be their line-up for five, six, seven years to come.

“I think in any organisation, that stability is what people need - two mega good drivers, side by side. And likewise with Lando and Danny. He's [Ricciardo] still got a number of years in him. 

“And he and Lando could be at McLaren for four, five, six years to come. So it all makes sense when you think of it from that side of things.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo George Russell Lando Norris Williams McLaren Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    Hulk beat Carlos in Renault, 1:0
    Daniel beat Hulk in Renault, 1:0
    Carlos beat Norris in McLaren, 1:0

    Norris needs to beat Daniel to proove his future at McLaren, it's not win or die, but show who is the future leader of the team.

    • + 0
    • May 15 2020 - 10:02

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar