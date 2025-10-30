Liam Lawson was furious after being forced to retire early from the Mexican Grand Prix following a collision with Carlos Sainz. The Racing Bulls driver lasted just five laps before parking his car, and he didn’t hold back in criticizing the Williams driver who, in his words, “completely ruined our race.”

Chaotic Start Ends Lawson’s Race Early

The incident occurred in the opening lap amid the chaos of Turn 1 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Sainz went wide across the grass, seemingly unaware that Lawson was alongside him. “I had a really good start and there was plenty of space on the outside,” Lawson told the international press. “I gave Carlos enough room, but he decided to cut the chicane without even looking to the left. And then he just hit me.”

The contact caused significant damage to Lawson’s car — the floor and front wing were destroyed, costing him several seconds per lap. “The side of the car was completely wrecked. We had to retire — it’s just crap,” the frustrated New Zealander said.

History Repeats Itself

It wasn’t the first time the two drivers had clashed. Earlier in the season at the Dutch Grand Prix, Sainz was given a ten-second penalty for a similar incident with Lawson. Although Williams successfully appealed that decision and had the penalty points removed, the tension between the two drivers clearly remains.

Lawson was measured in his criticism but insisted Sainz should have handled the situation better. “I don’t think it was intentional, but you have to be more aware in those moments,” he said. “Everyone knows how chaotic Turn 1 is here, but you can’t just cut the chicane without checking who’s next to you.”

Sainz Also Fails to Finish

Ironically, Sainz didn’t see the checkered flag either. The Williams driver spun into the wall in the stadium section just three laps before the end. “It was a race full of problems,” he said briefly. “It probably all started with that contact on lap one. We were three or four cars side by side — it was chaos.”

The collision took place almost exactly a year after their previous run-in, also in Mexico. Back then, it was Sainz who complained over team radio that Lawson wasn’t following blue flags quickly enough. “LAW-SON! That has to be a penalty!” he shouted in frustration — an ironic echo of the tension that flared up again this weekend.