Sainz Tried to Prevent Controversial VSC in Mexico: “Is That So?”

Sainz Tried to Prevent Controversial VSC in Mexico: “Is That So?”
  • Published on 30 Oct 2025 11:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Carlos Sainz endured a difficult weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, capped by a costly spin and retirement that triggered the Virtual Safety Car (VSC). Ironically, the Spaniard insists he tried to avoid exactly that outcome — the same one that ultimately altered the closing laps of the race and hindered Max Verstappen’s charge on Charles Leclerc

“I Tried to Avoid It”

Sainz, who had already been hit with a five-place grid penalty from Austin, was unaware that the VSC had been deployed when he parked his Williams at the Foro Sol stadium section. “Was that so? I didn’t see it,” Sainz said when asked about the VSC after the race. “I moved the car to the inside of the track barrier to avoid a Safety Car or VSC. I think I dealt with it in the safest possible way. The tyres were overheating and I was half-spun, but we were going to retire the car anyway.” 

The Spaniard disagreed with the stewards’ decision to neutralize the race. “I felt the car was in a safe enough position,” he continued. “I don’t know if a Virtual Safety Car, double yellow flags, or anything like that was really necessary — but I tried to prevent it, that’s for sure.” 

Double Penalty Adds to Misery 

Earlier in the race, Sainz had already received two time penalties — one for a pitlane speeding infraction and another for an unsafe release — further compounding his weekend woes. “I damaged my rim, which ruined the first set of tyres, plus the rim sensor and speed sensors. The pit limiter stopped working, too,” he explained. “Even with the five-second penalty at the first stop, we were still in the fight for points. But with the second pit stop and limiter issue, it became a really tough day.” 

Despite the problems, Sainz insisted the car had strong underlying pace. “It’s a shame because we were quick — even with a poor strategy, used tyres, and a damaged car. But there were just too many issues.” 

Struggles Continue for Williams 

Sainz currently sits 11th in the championship with 38 points, after what has been an up-and-down debut season for Williams. His podium earlier this year marked the team’s first since 2021, but the Mexico weekend served as another reminder of how fragile their progress remains.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Williams

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

