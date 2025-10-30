Carlos Sainz endured a difficult weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, capped by a costly spin and retirement that triggered the Virtual Safety Car (VSC). Ironically, the Spaniard insists he tried to avoid exactly that outcome — the same one that ultimately altered the closing laps of the race and hindered Max Verstappen’s charge on Charles Leclerc.

“I Tried to Avoid It”

Sainz, who had already been hit with a five-place grid penalty from Austin, was unaware that the VSC had been deployed when he parked his Williams at the Foro Sol stadium section. “Was that so? I didn’t see it,” Sainz said when asked about the VSC after the race. “I moved the car to the inside of the track barrier to avoid a Safety Car or VSC. I think I dealt with it in the safest possible way. The tyres were overheating and I was half-spun, but we were going to retire the car anyway.”

The Spaniard disagreed with the stewards’ decision to neutralize the race. “I felt the car was in a safe enough position,” he continued. “I don’t know if a Virtual Safety Car, double yellow flags, or anything like that was really necessary — but I tried to prevent it, that’s for sure.”

Double Penalty Adds to Misery

Earlier in the race, Sainz had already received two time penalties — one for a pitlane speeding infraction and another for an unsafe release — further compounding his weekend woes. “I damaged my rim, which ruined the first set of tyres, plus the rim sensor and speed sensors. The pit limiter stopped working, too,” he explained. “Even with the five-second penalty at the first stop, we were still in the fight for points. But with the second pit stop and limiter issue, it became a really tough day.”

Despite the problems, Sainz insisted the car had strong underlying pace. “It’s a shame because we were quick — even with a poor strategy, used tyres, and a damaged car. But there were just too many issues.”

Struggles Continue for Williams

Sainz currently sits 11th in the championship with 38 points, after what has been an up-and-down debut season for Williams. His podium earlier this year marked the team’s first since 2021, but the Mexico weekend served as another reminder of how fragile their progress remains.