Nicholas Latifi states he is looking forward to working alongside George Russell at Williams in 2019. Latifi joins the team in place of Robert Kubica, receiving the promotion a...
Nicholas Latifi has announced the number he will race with throughout his Formula 1 career, which kicks off this year. The Canadian has chosen number '6', which was las...
Upcoming Williams driver Nicholas Latifi believes that having past experience racing against some of the current F1 grid will make his move to the sport a lot easier in the long...
Williams is lucky to have two drivers who are willing to motivate the team in 2020, says deputy team principal Claire Williams. The Grove-based squad has retained George Russel...
Nicholas Latifi believes that his championship defeat in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2019 doesn't mean he is not capable of succeeding in F1. The Canadian drive...
After Williams confirmed that Nicholas Latifi will race alongside George Russell in 2020, the grid for next year is now complete. Latifi will make his F1 debut in Australia nex...
Williams has confirmed that Nicholas Latifi has joined the team as a full-time driver, replacing Robert Kubica for the 2020 season. Kubica announced earlier this year that he w...
Nicholas Latifi will take part in his final free practice one session of the 2019 season this weekend in Brazil. The Canadian well get behind the wheel of the FW42 for an openi...
Williams has confirmed that Nicholas Latifi will take part in three consecutive free practice sessions before the end of the 2019 season. Latifi last took part in an FP1 ...
Nicholas Latifi has topped the practice session ahead of qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom, boasting a gap of three-tenths of a second over teammate Sergio Sette Camara. C...
Nyck de Vries held a three-tenths of a second ap over title rival Nicholas Latifi at the end of the 45-minute practice session at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Latifi, fresh f...
Nicholas Latifi is set to take part in his third FP1 session of the season this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Formula 2 driver jumped into the FW42 at the Canadian and...
Nicholas Latifi has won his fourth race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, as he breezed to the win at the Hungaroring. The Canadian started the race from third on the grid bu...
Luca Ghiotto has won his second race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, coming out on top after a titanic battle with Nicholas Latifi. Ghiotto started the race from second on the gr...
Nicholas Latifi will be back in the cockpit of the Williams FW42 this weekend in France, making his second FP1 appearance of the season. Last time out in Canada, Robert Kubica ...
Nicholas Latifi will take over Robert Kubica's driving duties during the first free practice session in Canada this weekend. Latifi confirmed in Barcelona earlier this year...
Nicholas Latifi has topped the one and only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend, setting a lap time of 1:21.887. The times tumbled while the session progressed as drivers...
Nicholas Latifi will make his first free practice one appearance of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix later this year for Williams. Latifi joined the Grove squad at t...
Dams' Nicholas Latifi took the win in the first Formula 2 feature race despite a problem with his pitstop, seven seconds ahead of UNI-Virtuosi Racing's Luca Ghiotto and ...
The Williams FW42 will arrive in the Barcelona paddock early Wednesday morning, according to the team. The Grove squad has missed out on the opening two days of runn...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Sergio Sette Camara will join DAMS for the 2019 Formula 2 season, partnering Canadian Nicholas Latifi. Sette Camara is readying up for his third season in the F2 championship, h...
Nicholas Latifi will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship with DAMS for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. It will be Latifi's fourth full season in the sport, having...
Williams has announced that Nicholas Latifi has joined as its reserve driver for the 2019 Formula 1 season. The Canadian driver worked as Force India/Racing Point's reserve ...
Force India has confirmed that its reserve driver Nicholas Latifi will take part in three free practice one sessions before the end of the year. The Formula 2 driver has already...
Lando Norris will take part in the first practice session of the Russian Grand Prix weekend ahead of his full-time drive in 2019. The Briton was confirmed as McLaren's secon...
Nicholas Latifi says he is targeting a formula one seat for 2019. The 22-year-old Canadian is currently Force India's reserve driver, and he will be in action on Friday mor...
McLaren has denied any link between its new shareholder and the career of a young Formula 2 driver. Michael Latifi, the father of Force India reserve Nicholas Latifi, has bough...
Williams has confirmed that Robert Kubica and Oliver Rowland will share driving duties at the in-season Barcelona test in two weeks. Kubica will also drive the first free p...
Force India will run with three junior drivers at the in-season test at Barcelona later this month. The Silverstone-based squad has confirmed that Nicholas Latifi, Nikita M...
Pre-season kicks off this morning in Barcelona, with teams hoping to collect as much data as they can over the next eight days ahead of the new season. This week, we have the fi...
Nicholas Latifi will receive a first free practice session outing at the Candian Grand Prix later this year with Force India as part of his role with the Silverstone-based ...
Force India has confirmed that it has signed Nicholas Latifi as its official test and reserve driver for 2018. The Canadian was previously Renault's test driver, and raced i...
Oliver Rowland admits that he sees himself second in line for the 2018 Renault seat after Robert Kubica. The 24-year-old signed for Renault as a development driver earlier this ...
Charles Leclerc ended the first day of in-season testing from Hungary on top with a lap time of 1:17.746. The time was very impressively set on the soft compound, while the...
The second in-season test will take place this week, with all teams staying behind in Budapest after the Hungarian Grand Prix. The test will take place over the course of two da...
Charles Leclerc has officially been disqualified from qualifying for tomorrow's feature race after the Monegasque driver failed scrutineering. The 19-year-old took a record ...
Charles Leclerc remains unbeaten in qualifying this year as the young Monegasque driver stormed to his seventh consecutive pole position. The Ferrari junior's time of 1:26.2...
Artem Markelov has won his second race of the season, leading from the first lap to the finish. The last time the Russian stood atop the podium was the first race of the season ...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc has turned his fifth pole position into another race win in a comfortable fashion. His team mate Antonio Fuoco, who has had a tough few races bounc...
Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...
Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...
Nobuhara Matsushita won the final race of the Formula 2 weekend. Nicolas Latifi was leading for a majority of the race until a mistake left him travelling through the gravel, al...
Charles Leclerc fought off Luca Ghiotto throughout the whole of race 1 in Barcelona to take another win in the series. As soon as the red lights went out so did the elbows....
Charles Leclerc has won a captivating sprint race in Bahrain after switching to a risky strategy during the race. The Monegasque driver pitted on lap 14 of 23 from the lead of t...
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
Nyck de Vries topped the morning session at the final day of Formula 2 testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, clocking in a 1:40.583, a time merely thousands of seco...
DAMS are delighted to welcome the potent combination of Nicholas Latifi and Oliver Rowland for an assault on the 2017 GP2 championship. Jean-Paul Driot’s Le Mans-based ou...
Nicholas Latifi is hoping for an expanded role with Renault F1 team in 2017. The Canadian is part of the team's young driver programme and drove the team's 2012 car, th...
Pierre Gasly won the GP2 feature race at Abu Dhabi to bring the title fight to the last race of the season. Gasly led from the start but had to cut through traffic after stoppi...
Sergey Sirotkin has taken pole position for the first GP2 race at the Hockenheim circuit by setting a time 1 minute 22.193 seconds. Sirotkin was ahead rival Pierre Gasly by six...
Renault is open-minded about the composition of the driver lineup for its new works team beyond 2016, according to boss Frederic Vasseur. Having inherited Jolyon Palmer's co...
Even though three young chargers are knocking on the door, Kevin Magnussen sounds secure in his race seat at Renault. So far in 2016, the Dane and his teammate Jolyon Palmer hav...
McLaren-Honda team boss Eric Boullier says there are no plans for Stoffel Vandoorne to be given Friday morning outings in 2016. Another works team, Renault, is giving Sergey Sir...
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...
The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...
Canadian race driver Nicholas Latifi, 20, has joined Renault Sport Formula One Team as a Test Driver with a long-term development programme. Latifi, who will also race in the GP...
28 Jan 2020 11:37
20 Jan 2020 11:02
03 Jan 2020 16:47
20 Dec 2019 17:16
18 Dec 2019 09:54
28 Nov 2019 10:35
12 Nov 2019 17:49
21 Oct 2019 12:54
27 Sep 2019 09:20
30 Aug 2019 13:48
28 Aug 2019 12:07
03 Aug 2019 11:17
13 Jul 2019 17:40
19 Jun 2019 10:10
04 Jun 2019 12:39
23 May 2019 10:00
16 May 2019 11:46
30 Mar 2019 11:16
19 Feb 2019 16:39
08 Jan 2019 13:40
14 Dec 2018 10:02
11 Dec 2018 10:06
03 Dec 2018 15:35
15 Oct 2018 13:40
24 Sep 2018 18:18
06 Jun 2018 09:26
23 May 2018 08:55
02 May 2018 11:54
01 May 2018 12:11
26 Feb 2018 05:40
16 Feb 2018 18:57
05 Jan 2018 13:53
04 Aug 2017 10:08
01 Aug 2017 18:08
31 Jul 2017 17:29
28 Jul 2017 21:51
09 Jul 2017 11:39
08 Jul 2017 17:08
25 Jun 2017 13:15
24 Jun 2017 11:32
14 May 2017 13:05
13 May 2017 17:13
16 Apr 2017 14:00
15 Apr 2017 13:31
14 Apr 2017 20:19
31 Mar 2017 18:59
13 Feb 2017 12:49
22 Dec 2016 17:20
26 Nov 2016 16:47
29 Jul 2016 16:23
20 May 2016 11:12
15 May 2016 11:46
01 Apr 2016 08:14
30 Mar 2016 14:00
14 Mar 2016 14:18