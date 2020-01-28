user icon
Nicholas Latifi

6 CA Nicholas Latifi

  • Team Williams
  • Country Canada
  • Date of birth Jun 29 1995 (24)
  • Place of birth Toronto
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m

Carriere Nicholas Latifi
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Williams
    6
  • F1
    Williams
    2019
  • F2
    DAMS
    2019
    6
  • F1
    Racing Point
    2018
    34
  • F1
    Force India
    2018
  • F1
    Renault
    2017
  • F2
    DAMS
    2017
    10
  • GP2
    DAMS
    2016
    6

Recent results of Nicholas Latifi

