Sainz: Joining Leclerc at Ferrari 'won't be easy'

  • Published on 21 Aug 2020 17:22
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Carlos Sainz has admitted he knows what will be in store joining Ferrari next season, but insists he is excited to partner Charles Leclerc in 2021.

Sainz was confirmed as the replacement for Sebastian Vettel after the team announced in May that the German would leave the team at the end of the year. In turn, Sainz will be replaced at McLaren by Daniel Ricciardo.

In a recent interview with the race, Sainz explained how he will not be surprised if he is on the backfoot compared to Leclerc when he joins the team next year but is confident his two-year contract will give him enough time to prove his worth in the team.

Sainz used examples of joining previous teams such as Renault and McLaren and was able to perform well during his tenure in regards to his teammates.

“I’m aware that I’m going in new and he’s been there for two years by the time I arrive and he will know the car, know very well the team,” Sainz said.

“I’ve been in that situation before. For example, at Renault, when I arrived next to Nico Hulkenberg. I know it takes a bit of time before getting to know everyone and how to exploit the full performance of the car and how to build a bit your team and feed yourself into that team. I know what it’s like, I’ve done it before.

“I know it won’t be easy, especially with the talent of Charles and how good he’s been doing lately. He’s a great competitor, but it’s a challenge that excited me when I signed the deal.

“It might not be on a long-term contract, but I’m on a mid-term contract (two years) which gives me enough time to get into the team and start from zero with a bit of patience and adapt to the team little by little.”

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Charles Leclerc Ferrari
Replies (4)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,437

    I really hope it doesn't sink Carlos' career. Ferrari is such a bruising place. Carlos is clearly a very promising talent, but I am not sure if we've seen him peak or get very close to his peak. Admittedly, he's had a lot of bad luck at Mclaren, getting robbed of good results. But I've been lying if I said I wasn't disappointed with how Lando seems to be in better shape at the moment.

    A lot of it is down to quali pace, maybe it's just that Lando's quali pace is extraordinary, but it sure seem like Carlos is behind on one lap pace.

    • + 0
    • Aug 21 2020 - 17:42
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,433

      I wouldn't be too worried. Carlos is already renowned and wellfancied across the grid, and I kinda think this'll be a win-win scenario for him. At best, he'll be in a top tier car in a top tier team who's got high highs. At worst, he'll have a year or two with a stellar salary in a team with low lows. Regardless it'll look great in his CV, Ferrari doesn't hire just anyone.

      • + 2
      • Aug 21 2020 - 18:04
    • Dert38

      Posts: 333

      had he a career so far

      • + 0
      • Aug 21 2020 - 21:13
  • Kean

    Posts: 684

    in the races I rate Carlos really high (top 5 on the grid), in quali I don't rate him as high (top 7-8). I think he'll give Leclerc a run for his money.

    • + 0
    • Aug 21 2020 - 23:10

Related news

show sidebar