<b>Video:</b> Sainz writes 'Thank you' letter to McLaren

  • Published on 14 May 2020 15:18
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Watch Carlos Sainz send a thank you message to McLaren after he announced he would be leaving the team at the end of the 2020 season to join Ferrari.  

 

 

Replies (2)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,268

    Classy. Sad to see him leaving, he fit very well at Mclaren. I expect much less harmony at Ferrari. But I don't blame him for saying yes to Ferrari. He can be in a position to win and even fight for championships inmediately. Mclaren are at best a couple of years away from doing that.

    • May 14 2020 - 22:56
  • siggy74

    Posts: 135

    Hopefully Once racing can restart.....

    Go Get us some podium`s ;p

    • May 14 2020 - 22:57

