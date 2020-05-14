Watch Carlos Sainz send a thank you message to McLaren after he announced he would be leaving the team at the end of the 2020 season to join Ferrari.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,268
Classy. Sad to see him leaving, he fit very well at Mclaren. I expect much less harmony at Ferrari. But I don't blame him for saying yes to Ferrari. He can be in a position to win and even fight for championships inmediately. Mclaren are at best a couple of years away from doing that.
siggy74
Posts: 135
Hopefully Once racing can restart.....
Go Get us some podium`s ;p