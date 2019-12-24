user icon
Qualifying performances shows calibre of McLaren drivers - Seidl

Qualifying performances shows calibre of McLaren drivers - Seidl

  Published on 24 Dec 2019
  By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has said the qualifying performances between Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris this year is enough to show that there are two top drivers within the team.

Both Sainz and Norris were tied at 10-10 in the McLaren qualifying battle coming into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with rookie Norris just pipping Sainz by qualifying ahead of him for the final race of the year.

“For Carlos, we have to keep in mind we had races where we lost good points with him in technical issues, and the result of qualifying 11-10, which is great for me to see, it simply confirms we have two top quick drivers,” Seidl said.

“What Carlos has done the last races and also [in Abu Dhabi] just confirms that he’s the right guy for us also in the future.”

Sainz managed to secure sixth in the driver's championship in 2019, taking eight top-six finishes and McLaren's first podium at the Brazilian Grand Prix since the 2014 season opener in Melbourne.

McLaren also became the first team to announce its driver line-up for 2020, confirming that both Sainz and Norris would stay with the team prior to July's British Grand Prix.

Seidl was also very impressed by Norris, who he believed performed exceptionally well in his rookie F1  season.

Seidl believes his talent was clear to see from the very first round in Melbourne back in March, where the British driver got into Q3 in what was his very first F1 qualifying session.

“For Lando as a rookie, it is clear to see that he was simply building it up over the course of the season," Seidl added.

"He was quick straight out of the box in Melbourne, he went into his first-ever qualifying and ended up in Q3, which proved it was the right choice to go for him and what a talent he is.”

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

