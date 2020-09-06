Sainz happy with P2, but 'disappointed' and 'angry' at red flag timing

McLaren's Carlos Sainz has exclaimed his happiness at claiming second position in today's Italian Grand Prix but said he could not help but feel angry after the red flag allowed the cars ahead of him to get a free change to tyres.
Sainz dropped as far as eighth position after the first safety car but managed to put his McLaren back into sixth after a red flag was deployed for Charles Leclerc's accident at the Parabolica.
Sainz hoped to use his fresh tyres to his advantage and catch the cars ahead of him after the first safety car but instead found himself having to recover with the cars ahead also on new tyres after the second restart.
Caught briefly behind the Racing Point of Lance Stroll, Sainz managed to work his way back up to second but ultimately could not challenge Pierre Gasly for the victory and came home in second.
Sainz explained how even though it was impossible not to be happy with second, he felt 'disappointed' and 'angry' after losing such an advantage due to the red flag.
"Happy with that P2, especially with the way I raced today," Sainz said.
"I give absolutely everything, didn't leave anything on the table and we were out there battling my way back after a disappointing red flag. I felt like during the safety car we would be leading the race because I knew Lewis was going to get a penalty so I might be the leader after a few laps.
"But then the red flag came out and then the opportunity for everyone to change their tyres and then I was P6 on used mediums with nothing to lose with everyone in front on new mediums.
"So I felt a bit disappointed and a bit angry from that point so than on it was just head down, try and recover and we nearly made it back to Pierre."
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,459
The fact that Mclaren ended up 2nd and 4th and neither driver was ecstatic says it all, Mclaren are coming back!
Absolutely brilliant drive by Sainz. He would have likely still finished 2nd without the red flag. Tough luck for Lando, although he should have been able to at least trouble Stroll for third place and didn't. That's on him.
abhidbgt
Posts: 277
But he did trouble Bottas and that was awesome to watch. His first start was good.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,481
really glad McLaren and ATauri did so well. And happy for Stroll too.
And this just makes me wonder how we'd do with BoP in F1.
jj284b
Posts: 22
not true. without red flag, he would have won the race - Hamilton didnt got the penalty during Leclerc crash (which caused red flag) but during Magnussens... If there was no red flag, but drivers would continue under safetycar, Gasly and Stroll would both stay on their tires, and Sainz and Norris would take P1 and P2...
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,459
@jj284b you are correct. I misspoke. What I meant to say is that Sainz would have finished second on pure merit, without safety cars or red flags helping him