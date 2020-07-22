user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sainz: Ferrari ‘the right place to be’ despite early 2020 F1 difficulties

Sainz: Ferrari ‘the right place to be’ despite early 2020 F1 difficulties

  • Published on 22 Jul 2020 15:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz has defended his choice to join Ferrari in 2021, following the difficult start the Scuderia outfit has had to the 2020 Formula 1 season.

During the two race weekends in Austria, Ferrari was believed to be the fifth-fastest team on the grid, with McLaren, Sainz's current team, outpacing it.

Ferrari seemed to turn a corner in Hungary, finishing ahead of McLaren in qualifying before Sebastian Vettel drove to a sixth-place finish, ahead of Sainz who picked up the final point on offer in tenth. 

However, Ferrari is still well out of title contention and has not come close to challenging rivals Mercedes this year, after doing so on a handful of occasions in 2019.

Sainz will replace Vettel at Ferrari in 2021, stating that the opportunity was too promising to turn down.

“I know there's a lot of question marks about Ferrari's performance but if you go down in history, Ferrari is the most successful team in Formula 1,” Sainz told Sky F1.

“I agree, Ferrari looks to be a tough environment to succeed, but at the same time, if you are the right guy for that seat and I believe I am, why not take the chance?

“Obviously there is one team, Mercedes, who is dominating the sport right now. They have the strongest chance of being champions year after year. But I do feel Ferrari is the right place to be.”

MOREBinotto ‘amused’ by stories regarding his Ferrari future

At the opening race of the season, Sainz and Vettel made contact during the race, with the latter braking too deep into Turn 3 and spinning to the back of the field after touching with Sainz.

Speaking about the incident, Sainz said: “That was a bit of a moment. That little contact there when I was about to overtake Leclerc, actually might have cost me my podium.

“If you see where Leclerc finished that race in P2, and I was just about to overtake him, I felt like in that moment I missed out on a podium and it was Seb with obviously having no intention of contact.

“It is what it is, that's the good thing about this sport. It has so many coincidences and so many things going on at the same time, I think it's a fascinating sport.”

Charles Leclerc will be Sainz's fifth F1 teammate in seven seasons when he joins Ferrari next year. The Spaniard says he already gets along well with Leclerc, promising the two are “going to have fun”.

“I actually do get along well with Charles,” he said. “Out of the guys I haven't been teammates with, he's one of the guys I have a tighter relationship [with], which I had before this Ferrari thing was announced.

“So [I'm] very happy about it. I think we can put together a very strong partnership there at Ferrari. We are both young we are both extremely motivated. Charles is pretty funny also, not maybe as jokey as Lando. But [he's] a good guy, so we're going to have fun.”

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari McLaren
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 282
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
See full schedule
show sidebar