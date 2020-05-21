user icon
Sainz putting Ferrari thoughts 'in the drawer' while at McLaren

  • Published on 21 May 2020 14:48
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz says he is placing thoughts of competing for Ferrari on the sideline until he sees out his contract with McLaren.

Last week, the Spaniard was confirmed as a 2021 driver for the Maranello squad as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the team after six seasons.

Sainz joined McLaren in 2019 and enjoyed his strongest season in F1 to date, picking up his first podium finish on his way to sixth place in the drivers' standings.

Sainz thanked McLaren for all it has done for him in the last 18 months, and affirms that his main focus at the moment is continuing the growth of the team, as it targets a return to success.

“If Ferrari's offer has arrived I have to thank McLaren and the whole team for what they have done for me. Now I look forward to seeing them in person to thank them,” the 25-year-old told Sky Italia.

"I want to go back to Woking and start working again. I thought that after my announcement someone could get sick and instead I received many messages of affection and esteem.

“I want to repay everything and I know that here in Spain they are already thinking about 2021 to see me behind the wheel of Ferrari fighting for podiums and victories.

“But now what I want to do is put Ferrari in the drawer for a moment and think only of McLaren.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, negotiates between Sainz and Ferrari took place virtually, which Sainz admits felt “strange”.

"It has been a very special week, negotiating without ever seeing each other is a strange thing,” he said. I was at home with my father and in constant contact with my agent and in the end we did quite well.”

Sainz will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who joined the team in 2019 and signed a multi-year extension following a successful maiden campaign

