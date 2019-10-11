user icon
Sainz cautious after encouraging Friday pace

  • Published on 11 Oct 2019 14:10
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz has played down the gap between himself and the rest of his competitors after the one and only day of practice running at Suzuka.

Prior to the start of FP1, the FIA announced that all of Saturday's sessions had been cancelled due to the threat of Typhoon Hagabis.

Qualifying is now set to take place on Sunday morning before the race, meaning teams had to alter their run plans for the day, with Sainz stating that it was a "more important" day of running than usual.

"It was probably a more important Friday than usual, taking into account that qualifying will still be windy and raining," said the McLaren driver. "It might be an important FP2 for Sunday's race.

"We completed the whole programme, I think everyone was running a bit lighter and with more engine modes than usual in FP2, we responded to that and put ourselves in a good position. But we don't know how much the others were pushing.

"We're happy with the feeling, obviously can't tell how much fuel everyone took off for those runs, or the engine modes they were running, but the car certainly felt good through sector one, but slower in sector three."

Sainz ended both practice sessions in seventh place and at the head of the midfield pack, boasting a three-tenths of a second lead over Sergio Perez at the end of FP2.

However, the day was not plain sailing for Sainz, as his car had a problem moments into the start of FP1, which forced him to return to the paddock on foot.

With no activity at the circuit on Saturday, the Spaniard outlined his plan for the day that's expected to be a washout, which he says will involve video games.

"We'll probably play some FIFA, some PlayStation back in the hotel tomorrow and watch the typhoon, I guess it is going to be quite spectacular," Sainz said.

"It will be an experience, we're all waiting to see what will happen. But at the same time, we wish that nothing happens and everyone stays safe, and we can race on Sunday.

SM1

