user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sainz has driver ability for championship success at Ferrari - Massa

Sainz has driver ability for championship success at Ferrari - Massa

  • Published on 19 May 2020 15:07
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ex-Ferrari driver Felipe Massa believes Carlos Sainz possesses the talent to achieve championship success with the Scuderia team.

Sainz will join Ferrari as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the Italian team at the end of the 2020 campaign.

2021 will mark Sainz's seventh year in Formula 1 following stints at Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren. Last year, the Spaniard enjoyed his strongest year in F1 yet, taking his maiden podium finish on his way to sixth in the drivers' standings.

When asked if he thinks Sainz has what it takes to succeed at Ferrari, Massa told AS: "I think so, it will depend on him. We have to wait and see his first year there, but he's got talent and ability.

“Although it is important to know that Ferrari is not existing in good times, they have to return to be who were long ago, because since 2008 they have not won a title, although they were close with Alonso. They want to improve and I think a job with two young people is interesting.”

Massa believes that Sainz has shown speed ever since he arrived in F1 in 2015, but has since been able to add experience which aided his growth.

“He already started impressing in his first year in Toro Rosso alongside Verstappen, it was a battle. He has shown over the years that he has grown and gained experience, and last year he had a very important season at McLaren.

“I think he can do a fantastic job [at Ferrari], he's experienced, he's smart, he doesn't fail and he can impress in a big team like Ferrari, as he's been showing.”

Sainz will line-up alongside Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a long-term extension to remain at Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season

MOREButton: Sainz 'the wrong person' if Ferrari wants number two driver

With Massa expecting the pressure on Sainz to be ramped up at Ferrari, he says the 25-year-old can deal with it in a similar way to how Leclerc did in 2019.

"There is no team that has pressure as strong as Ferrari. It's is not easy for a driver, the first year you have to understand how it works. But I think Carlos will do it quickly, just like Leclerc did.

“Leclerc got there as number two, he proved that he could be a driver who could have everything to win, and things changed. The team has to give both of them the same chance.”

F1 News Felipe Massa Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 82

    No, he hasn't.
    He is very overestimated.

    • + 0
    • May 19 2020 - 17:03
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,249

    Sainz moved between 4 teams within a span of 5 years. His performance relative to the other team member has been impressive irrespective of the learning curve involved. Sainz's ability to adapt and show a continuous improvement is impressive. Not to mention, his exquisite performances in the rain. I am very eager to compare his performances against a natural talent like Leclerc through out the year, not just in the beginning few races.

    • + 0
    • May 19 2020 - 20:56
  • Dert38

    Posts: 233

    mclaren took him because of alonso. in renault he was slower than hulkenberg +0.6 (team tactic?)))). in mclaren maybe he is better with support but as e-sport shows norris is not so good (not even good), so i assume mclaren car was very good. and it looked like that too

    • + 0
    • May 19 2020 - 22:57
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,272

      Let me correct some of those falsehoods you expressed:

      1. 2018 (Sainz/Hulkenberg)
      Qualifying: 9/12
      Race: 4/8
      Points: 53/69
      Average Gap: -0.101 (I don't know where you pulled that +0.6. You totally made it up)


      2. You draw conclusions about Norris' on track performance from e-sports? I don't even think I need to explain how ridiculous that is.

      If you were joking and somehow I missed the sarcasm I apologize, but everything you said was a joke.

      • + 1
      • May 21 2020 - 04:41
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,249

      @Ajp Good work right there mate!

      • + 0
      • May 21 2020 - 07:24

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

BR Felipe Massa
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country BR
  • Date of b. Apr 21 1981 (39)
  • Place of b. Sao Paulo, BR
  • Weight 59 kg
  • Length 1.66 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar