Sainz tests negative for coronavirus, will continue to self-isolate

Carlos Sainz has announced that he tested negative for the COVID-19 disease after a McLaren team member was confirmed to have the coronavirus in Melbourne.

The Spaniard issued an update on Twitter on Tuesday, announcing that he would continue to self-isolate despite the test results.

He stated: “After what happened in Australia I decided to do the test and I am very happy that it came out negative.

“Although it will not change much, since I will continue in quarantine with the same care.”

Sainz is taking part in his second year with McLaren in 2020, having enjoyed a successful maiden campaign with the team last year, claiming his maiden podium in Brazil.