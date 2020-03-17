Sainz tests negative for coronavirus, will continue to self-isolate

Carlos Sainz has announced that he tested negative for the COVID-19 disease after a McLaren team member was confirmed to have the coronavirus in Melbourne.
The Spaniard issued an update on Twitter on Tuesday, announcing that he would continue to self-isolate despite the test results.
He stated: “After what happened in Australia I decided to do the test and I am very happy that it came out negative.
“Although it will not change much, since I will continue in quarantine with the same care.”
Sainz is taking part in his second year with McLaren in 2020, having enjoyed a successful maiden campaign with the team last year, claiming his maiden podium in Brazil.
🦠 NEGATIVO EN COVID-19— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 17, 2020
💪🏼 POSITIVO EN ACTITUD
Después de lo ocurrido en Australia decidí hacerme la prueba y estoy muy contento porque haya salido negativa. Aunque no cambiará mucho, ya que seguiré en cuarentena con los mismos cuidados. #quedateencasa pic.twitter.com/AHpPYJuytX
