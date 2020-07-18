user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sainz avoids grid penalty after stewards investigation

Sainz avoids grid penalty after stewards investigation

  • Published on 18 Jul 2020 19:34
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz has retained his ninth-place starting position for the Hungarian Grand Prix after the stewards opted not to penalise him following an incident with Antonio Giovinazzi during qualifying.

The Spaniard was accused of impeding Giovinazzi during Q1, with the Alfa Romeo driver being forced to abort his timed lap after catching a slow-moving Sainz on the racing line.

The stewards state that Sainz could not see the first blue flag that was shown at marshal post 14 and didn't have enough time to react to the next flag at the following post.

A statement from the stewards reads: “Giovinazzi was on a timed lap, when approaching turn 6, where Sainz was on the racing line and on an in lap. As a result, Giovinazzo had to abort the lap.

“Blue flags were displayed at marshal posts 14 and 15, however there was no blue light panel displayed.

“The Stewards accepted that Sainz could not see the first blue flag shown and did not have enough time to react to the second blue flag due to his position on the track.

“The team are reminded, that it is the team’s responsibility to give appropriate radio warning when another driver is approaching from behind on a timed lap.

“It will not be accepted as an excuse, that the driver received no radio warning. In these particular circumstances however, the Stewards consider that had there been a radio warning, there was no other opportunity for the driver to react.”

Sainz lines up on the starting grid behind teammate Lando Norris and is set to use the soft compound for his first stint, provided rain doesn't force him onto the intermediate or wet tyre.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr McLaren
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 280
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 104
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar